Water Clarifiers Market Regional Revenue, Trends, Opportunities and Future Prospects of Key Players: Clearwater Industries Inc., Envirodyne Systems Inc., Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Hydro International & Monroe Environmental Corp.

Stringent regulations for water conservation and water quality maintenance in different regions are the key factor driving the global water clarifiers market. In addition, depletion of fresh water resources is an important factor encouraging the cleaning and reuse of waste water.

On the basis of material used to make clarifier tanks, the water clarifiers market is categorized into carbon steel, stainless steel, fiber-reinforced plastic, and others. Of these, the demand for fiber-reinforced plastic variants is growing rapidly on account of their low installation cost, reduced maintenance requirement, and long service life.

It is large tanks used for the separation of contaminants from water. These are also known as settlers and mainly work on two principles, that is, the surface area of the tank and the liquid residence time in it.

Contaminated water is kept in these tanks for a particular time period to achieve sedimentation. The clean liquid is recovered from the top of the tank, while the contaminants get settled down at the bottom.

Some of the major players operating in the global water clarifiers market are Clearwater Industries Inc., Envirodyne Systems Inc., Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Hydro International, Monroe Environmental Corp., Murugappa Organo Water Solutions Limited (MOWS), Parkson Corporation, Pentair plc, SUEZ Group, Veolia Water Technologies, and WesTech Engineering Inc.

