Water Bottle Market Opportunities, Trends, Size, Share, Future Scope And Forecast To 2023

Global Bottled Water Packaging Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Analysis, By Material (Plastics, Glass and other), By Product (Well Water, Distilled Water, Mineral Water and Others By Application (Municipal, Industrial and Others) and Region – Forecast To 2023

Bottled Water Packaging Market Overview

The bottled water packaging market is projected to boom during the forecast period owing to a number of driving factors. This includes the burgeoning usage of recyclable packaging materials to curb down hazardous materials in the environment and the evolving lifestyle of consumers. The market is reportedly going through a number of changes with evolving customer expectations like acceleration of technological innovations, availability in small sizes, and shifts in competitive power.

The demand for bottled water is witnessing significant growth due to the scarcity of clean drinking water and quality of tap water. Needless to say, bottled water has gone on to become an icon of healthy lifestyle across emerging nations. Furthermore, bottled water is also convenient as boiling water at home comes-off as extremely time-consuming and not energy efficient. Additionally, bottled water comes at a purified and fortified state with dissolved minerals, one which provides added health benefits to the consumers. The increasing demand for bottled water is inversely influencing a positive market growth of the bottled water packaging market. Other factors driving the growth of the market are the increasing disposable income, improving living standards, education and awareness among consumers, and increasing number of sophisticated and health-consciousness business houses and offices. All these drivers are expected to push the growth of the global market and aid in garnering a CAGR of 5.27% during the forecast period of 2017 and 2023.

Competitive Landscape

The global bottled water packaging market includes various key players. These players are giving constant efforts to make a mark in the global market. Some of the players identified by MRFR are

American Pacific Corporation (U.S.)

Silgan Holdings (U.S.)

Amcor Ltd. (Australia)

Berry Global, Inc. (U.S.)

SKS Bottle & Packaging Inc. (U.S.)

CKS Packaging (U.S.)

Greif, Inc. (U.S.)

ExoPackaging (India)

Sidel Group (Italy) and Kaufman Container (U.S.).

Industry News

The extensive research undertaken by MRFR to analyze the bottled water packaging market has brought to light that one of the key strategies being adopted by major players is expansion. The strategy of expansion is adopted widely by a number of players to widen their global reach and attain operational efficiencies.

Feb 15th, 2019, Radnor Hills announced a partnership deal with RPC bpi protect in order to launch its new bottled water in X-EnvironShrink film. The bottle comprises up to 51% of recycled content and 31% Post Consumer Recycled Plastic.

April 2nd, 2019, Levissima, a part of Nestle Waters, announced the installation of Sidel’s EvoDECO Roll-Fed in order to enhance the quality of its label application, all the while increasing its output capacity.

Regional Analysis

The global bottled water packaging market segmentation is based upon four geographical locations, namely Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

MRFR identifies in its report that the North American region held a majority of the market share as per the last conducted study. Furthermore, the region is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period due to the high consumption of bottled water herein. It is reported through various studies, namely the Beverage Marketing Corporation (BMC) and the International Bottled Water Association (IBWA), that Americans are consuming far more bottled water than any other packaged beverages available in the market like carbonated drinks. It is noted that concerns related to health, improving living standards of consumers, and the surging demand and consumption rate of bottled water are some of the driving factors pushing the demand for the market.

In Asia Pacific, the rising population and the improving purchasing power of the consumers in developing regions like India and China is significantly influencing a positive growth herein. The regional market is expected to attain increasing growth over the forecast period due to the rising demand for bottled water. The European region, on the other hand, boasts similar growth factors as that of North America. However, the region stands behind in the overall standings. The Rest of the World (RoW) geographical segment is expected to grow at a mediocre pace over the forecast period as compared to the other mentioned regions.

Market Segmentation

The global bottled water packaging market segmentation is based upon the following components: material, application, and product.

By material, the market includes glass, plastics, and others.

By product, the market divides into mineral water, well water, distilled water, and others.

By application, the market segments into industrial, municipal, and others.

