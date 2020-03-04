Water-borne Epoxy Resins Market Focus on 2019 – Analysis by Value Chain, Capacity, Key Trends, Challenges, Company Profiles & Market Competition

Global Water-borne Epoxy Resins market research report: information by type (high molecular weight, low molecular weight), by application (coatings, adhesives, composites) by end-use (construction, textiles, automotive) – Forecast till 2023

Market Synopsis:

As per Market Research Future (MRFR)’s analysis, the global water-borne epoxy resins market is expected to grow at a healthy pace during the forecast period 2017 to 2023. Characteristics such as ease of separation, higher selectivity, durability, and superior performance have developed applications across different industry verticals. This, in turn, is projected to favor the expansion of the water-borne epoxy resins over the next couple of years.

The growth of the end-use industries is presumed to reflect on the expansion of the market over the assessment period. The flourishing construction and automotive sector are likely to catapult the water-borne epoxy resins market on an upward trajectory.

The rising concerns regarding the adverse effects of coatings and other products on the environment is likely to pave the way for the adoption of eco-friendly alternatives. In addition, the support extended by the governments for promoting the production of eco-friendly epoxy resins is prognosticated to accelerate the revenue creation for the market participants. The rising demand for these resins from the industries such as packaging, textile, etc. are anticipated to drive the growth of the water-borne epoxy resins market during the assessment period.

Competitive Dashboard:

Hexion

Huntsman Corporation

Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

Allnex GmbH

KUKDO CHEMICAL CO, LTD

Evonik Industries AG

Aditya Birla Chemicals Ltd

Olin Corporation

Reichhold LLC

Regional Analysis:

The global Water-Borne Epoxy Resins Market, by region, has been segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is likely to hold the largest share of the market in the forthcoming years. The demand for water-borne epoxy resins in the production of coatings, adhesives, and composites among others is likely to boost the growth trajectory of the market. the growth of the construction sector has led to an exponential increase in the demand for water-based coatings. This, in turn, is projected to have a favorable impact on the expansion of the water-borne epoxy resins market. The major country-level markets expected to accrue substantial revenue in the upcoming years are China, Japan, South Korea, and India.

North America is expected to exhibit significant growth over the assessment period. Investments are likely to flow towards the end-user industries, which is poised to augment the water-borne epoxy resins market. The growing use of these resins in end-use applications is further projected to propel the expansion of the water-borne epoxy resins market in the region. The U.S., Canada and Mexico are likely to emerge as major country-level markets for water-borne epoxy resins in the region.

Europe is expected to witness moderate growth in the foreseeable future. The stringent regulations framed by the governments pose challenge to the market growth. However, factors such as innovations and technological advancements are likely to expedite the growth of the water-borne epoxy resins market in the region.

The Middle East & Africa is poised to market a remarkable growth rate owing to the growth of the constructions sector. In addition, Latin America is projected to grow significantly during the assessment period due to rising demand for eco-friendly products.

Market Segmentation:

By type, the global water-borne epoxy resins market has been segmented into high molecular weight, and low molecular weight.

By application, the water-borne epoxy resins market has been segmented into coatings, adhesives, and composites.

By end-use, the water-borne epoxy resins market has been segmented into construction, textiles, automotive, furniture, packaging, and others.

Geographical Analysis:

The report covers brief analysis of the major geographic regions namely Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Intended Audience:

Water-borne epoxy resins market manufacturers

Traders and Distributors of Water-borne epoxy resins market

Production Process Industries

Potential Investors

Raw Material Suppliers

Nationalized Laboratory

