Water Bikes Market Global Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecast, 2018-2028

Water Bikes Market: Introduction

Water bikes deliver safe and exhilarating rides on the top of waves. Water bikes are establishing their position in the bicycle market. The increasing trend of bicycling to maintain general health is adding to the growth of this market. In case of a water bike, both, the water pressure as well as wind speed affect the force people need to power the water bike with. Thus, the force needed to power a water bike is considerably higher than the force needed to power a traditional bike. Moreover, water bikes are more beneficial to heath than conventional bikes. For instance, water bikes can help burn up to 500 calories in a single ride. Water bikes are made using such advanced technology, that they convert the maximum amount of human energy when compared to other types of bikes, and this is precisely the reason why they are also slightly on the expensive side. Moreover, manufacturers are focusing on technological advancements to meet future customer requirements and maintain their market position. Significant improvements in technology can open new doors for the manufacturers of water bikes and their components. Water bike manufacturers, today, are inclining towards products that offer increased operational performance at a reduced cost. This can be achieved by deploying systems and components that are light in weight, utilize advanced material in manufacturing to offer higher reliability and serviceability, and are easy to install. The growing water sports industry as well as growing public attraction towards leisure water activities is one of the key drivers for the global water bikes market.

Water Bikes Market: Dynamics

With the growth in middle-class income level and disposable income, the tourism industry has witnessed significant growth over the recent past. Increased traction of people towards recreational water sports and maritime tourism has promoted the growth of the tourism industry, which, indirectly, is expected to upsurge the demand for water bikes. The growth in maritime tourism is increasing the demand for new ships and water bikes, which will ultimately boost the market of water bikes in the near future. Furthermore, water bikes require less maintenance, and hence, owners are not required to spend additional money on getting parts fixed and cleaned.

The water bikes market is estimated to witness a globally unsaturated market, as only a few companies produce water bikes. The shift of manufacturing to developing economies has created a concerning situation for the developed markets. These economic downturns may also have a significant impact on the water bikes industry over the coming years, and can act as a significant restraint to market growth.

Water Bikes Market: Regional Outlook

North America is dominating the water bikes market – the reason behind its tremendous growth is the fact that, most manufacturers are located in North America. The U.S. and Canada hold a significant share of global production. In Asia Pacific, developing countries such as China and India are projected to grow over the years in the water bikes market, due to urbanization and technology advancements in these countries. Growing tourism is also one of the reasons for growth escalation in these countries. Furthermore, the high demand for environment-friendly transportation in European countries will also fuel growth in the water bikes market. Asia Pacific will be followed by Middle Eastern countries. From 2016 to 2017, Dubai maritime tourists and cruises increased significantly by 15% to 18%, respectively. The Emirates is home to the Middle East’s largest and most modern water equipment facilities. As the number of users grow in the MEA market, sustainable growth of the water bikes market in the region will get cemented.

Water Bikes Market: Market Participants

Some of the key market participants identified across the value chain of the water bikes market are:

Schiller Bikes

Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA.

DaveCornthwaite

Hydrobikes Inc.

Austin Water Bikes

