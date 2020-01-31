Water-based Coating Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

This report studies the global Water-based Coating market status and forecast, categorizes the global Water-based Coating market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

The major manufacturers covered in this report

ICA Group

Coatings & Adhesives Corporation

ACTEGA Terra GmbH

Dow Coating Materials

Gellner Industrial, LLC

Aqua Based Technologies

Target Coatings, Inc.

Valspar

Cameleon Coatings

BASF Intermediates

AkzoNobel

PPG Industries Inc.

RPM International Inc

Sherwin-Williams

Axalta (AXTA)

Nippon Paint

Kansai Paint Company Ltd.

Tikkurila

Berger Paints

Get sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3622802-global-water-based-coating-market-research-report-2018

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3622802-global-water-based-coating-market-research-report-2018

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

Global Water-based Coating Market Research Report 2018

1 Water-based Coating Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Water-based Coating

1.2 Water-based Coating Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Water-based Coating Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Water-based Coating Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Water-Soluble Paints

1.2.3 Emulsions/Latex Paints

1.2.5 Water-Based Alkyds

Other

1.3 Global Water-based Coating Segment by Application

1.3.1 Water-based Coating Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Architecture

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Other Industries

1.4 Global Water-based Coating Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Water-based Coating Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Water-based Coating (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Water-based Coating Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Water-based Coating Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

…………

7 Global Water-based Coating Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 ICA Group

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Water-based Coating Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 ICA Group Water-based Coating Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Coatings & Adhesives Corporation

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Water-based Coating Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Coatings & Adhesives Corporation Water-based Coating Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 ACTEGA Terra GmbH

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Water-based Coating Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 ACTEGA Terra GmbH Water-based Coating Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Dow Coating Materials

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Water-based Coating Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Dow Coating Materials Water-based Coating Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Gellner Industrial, LLC

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Water-based Coating Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Gellner Industrial, LLC Water-based Coating Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Aqua Based Technologies

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Water-based Coating Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Aqua Based Technologies Water-based Coating Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

……..CONTINUED

CONTACT US :

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)