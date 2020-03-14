Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market Revenue, Opportunity, Forecast and Value Chain 2018-2028

Growing concerns regarding byproducts, chemicals, and contaminants in wastewater and supply water coupled with strict manufacturing requirements in processed water are key factors driving water and wastewater treatment equipment market. Moreover, water and wastewater treatment technologies is an essential step in oil and gas industry, given the harmful release of chemicals along with other contaminants during the extraction process. Additionally, in the mining industry, water treatment technologies such as reverse osmosis is broadly utilized as it significantly helps in water desalination, thereby providing pure and clean drinking water for miners. Reverse osmosis is highly useful in the recycling of water that is used in mining industry, which is exclusively beneficial for applications such as ore slurry processes.

R&D and Technology Advancements: Key Strategies Adopted by Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Manufacturers

Key players in water and wastewater treatment equipment market are increasing their focus towards expanding their reach in different geographies, by means of distributing their products in lucrative regions. As per industry experts, manufacturers in water and wastewater treatment equipment market are projected to make sizeable investments and over-all improvement, in the backdrop of following factors:

Decreased groundwater pumping

Large-scale seawater desalination

Innovative wastewater reuse technologies

Infrastructure improvements

Xylem, a leading player in water and wastewater treatment equipment market is extending its focus on smart water technology to address water scarcity and affordability issues. For successful completion of this plan, Xylem has been acquiring various smart water companies and making notable R&D investments. This forward looking strategy is expected to embed intelligence in the company’s existing equipment and hardware portfolio.

Danaher Corporation has been making heavy investments in commercial execution and innovation, further aiding the water and wastewater treatment equipment company in gaining significant market shares. The company has been planning on expanding its product portfolio with surging development for delivering long-term and sustainable investor value.

Aquatech provides Gilberton Power Company with acid mine drainage treatment solution. With growing awareness regarding water treatment, the Pennsylvanian power plant planned to treat the deep wells and mine pools before utilization. For eliminating the unnecessary iron from the source water, the water and wastewater treatment equipment company supplied water treatment technology with its water and wastewater treatment equipment.

Stringent Norms to Play a Crucial Role in APAC and Developed Regions

Rapidly increasing disposal of the wastewater from industrial sector is expected to drive APAC water and wastewater treatment equipment market. Portable water scarcity with rapid industrialization in developing nations such as China, Japan and India are other factors driving APAC water and wastewater treatment equipment market. Stringent rules and regulations in Japan regarding water treatment issues is expected to significantly drive water and wastewater treatment equipment in the region. Japan has been focusing on effective water management systems and water-saving technologies, by means of decreasing water leakage rate in domestic use and by promoting recycling of industrial water.

Surging investments by Singapore, China and India in municipal and industrial wastewater treatment sectors further drives APAC water and wastewater treatment equipment market. Korea, for instance, is focusing on increasing adoption of the drinking water treatment solution for optimizing resources as well as delivering the residents with high-purity water. Filtration equipment such as table-top portable filters is likely to gain significant traction in municipal application, leading to development of industry-specific water and wastewater treatment equipment.

MEA water and wastewater treatment equipment market is expected to showcase attractive growth with rising insufficiency in water management and increasing outbreak of infections such as cholera. North America and Europe are expected to experience higher demand for water and wastewater treatment equipment owing to stringent norms concerning to the industrial wastewater discharge in water bodies. In addition, rising gas exploration activities and growing demand of the industrial water reuse further drives North America water and wastewater treatment equipment market.

Energy-Effective Processes to Showcase Significant Trends in Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market

Rising scope for maintenance and operations is expected to create growth opportunities for water and wastewater treatment equipment market in the long-run. Growing need for water reclamation requirements with rising industrial wastewater disposal across the aquatic ecosystems further drives demand for water and wastewater treatment equipment. Water demand and the supply gap together with government regulations for reuse and recycling projects is anticipated to fuel growth of water and wastewater treatment equipment market. Rapidly increasing energy-effective processes trend has been throwing lucrative opportunities for solar and hybrid salination, thereby driving water and wastewater treatment equipment market. However, rising operational cost is likely to hamper water and wastewater treatment equipment market.

Environment-friendly and economically viable treatment technologies such as membrane separation are expected to be highly preferred in the water and wastewater treatment equipment market, in the near future.