Water and Wastewater Pipe Global Market 2018 Top Key Players – China Lesso Group Holdings, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain , Mexichem SAB , Sekisui Chemical , Tenaris and Forecast to 2023

Global Water and Wastewater Pipe Market

Description

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Water and Wastewater Pipe in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The growth of residential and commercial construction and growth in infrastructure development are expected to spur growth for this segment over the forecast period.

The worldwide market for Water and Wastewater Pipe is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

China Lesso Group Holdings

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Mexichem SAB

Sekisui Chemical

Tenaris

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Metal Pipe

Plastic Pipe

Concrete Pipe

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Residential

Commercial

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Water and Wastewater Pipe Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Metal Pipe

1.2.2 Plastic Pipe

1.2.3 Concrete Pipe

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Residential

1.3.2 Commercial

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 China Lesso Group Holdings

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Water and Wastewater Pipe Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 China Lesso Group Holdings Water and Wastewater Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Water and Wastewater Pipe Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Water and Wastewater Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Mexichem SAB

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Water and Wastewater Pipe Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Mexichem SAB Water and Wastewater Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Sekisui Chemical

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Water and Wastewater Pipe Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Sekisui Chemical Water and Wastewater Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Tenaris

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Water and Wastewater Pipe Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Tenaris Water and Wastewater Pipe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

……..CONTINUED

