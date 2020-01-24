Watch Global Market, Industry Analysis, Growth Trends, Opportunity and Forecast 2018 to 2023

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Watch Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database.

The global watch market is categorized into quartz and mechanical. Mechanical watches can be further classified into automatic and hand wound, while quartz watches are classified into analog and digital. It has huge market potential due to increasing technological design innovations. Moreover, the current positioning of this product enables users to make a style statement.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is internet retailing growth beneficial to watch market. The increased penetration of the internet and its access through personal computers, smartphones, and tablets have led to the growth in the popularity of online platforms as a potent option for buying products across categories, including watches. Time-strapped consumers today seek the convenience of all-day access and easy price and feature comparison that online shopping offers.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Watch include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Watch include

Fossil

LVMH

Richemont

Rolex

The Swatch

Audemars Piguet

Burberry

Breitling

Casio

Chanel

Chopard

Citizen

Dolce & Gabbana

Giorgio Armani

Kate Spade

Kering

Patek Philippe

Timex

Titan

Seiko

Tiffany

Hermes

Ralph Lauren

Market Size Split by Type

Quartz Watch

Mechanical Watch

Market Size Split by Application

Shopping Mall

Supermarket

Watch Shop

On Line

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Continued….

