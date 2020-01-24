Watch Global Market, Industry Analysis, Growth Trends, Opportunity and Forecast 2018 to 2023

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Watch Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database.
The global watch market is categorized into quartz and mechanical. Mechanical watches can be further classified into automatic and hand wound, while quartz watches are classified into analog and digital. It has huge market potential due to increasing technological design innovations. Moreover, the current positioning of this product enables users to make a style statement.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is internet retailing growth beneficial to watch market. The increased penetration of the internet and its access through personal computers, smartphones, and tablets have led to the growth in the popularity of online platforms as a potent option for buying products across categories, including watches. Time-strapped consumers today seek the convenience of all-day access and easy price and feature comparison that online shopping offers.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Watch include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Watch include
Fossil
LVMH
Richemont
Rolex
The Swatch
Audemars Piguet
Burberry
Breitling
Casio
Chanel
Chopard
Citizen
Dolce & Gabbana
Giorgio Armani
Kate Spade
Kering
Patek Philippe
Timex
Titan
Seiko
Tiffany
Hermes
Ralph Lauren
Market Size Split by Type
Quartz Watch
Mechanical Watch
Market Size Split by Application
Shopping Mall
Supermarket
Watch Shop
On Line
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
