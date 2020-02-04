Wastewater Diffused Aerator Market leading players Aquatec Maxcon Pty Ltd, Southern Cogen Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Aeration is a biological process through which air or oxygen is mixed with or circulated through a liquid substance. Diffused aeration systems, also known as diffused aerators, increase dissolved oxygen levels in a liquid, and are hence highly recommended for secondary treatment in wastewater treatment systems. Owing to their high reliability, diffused aerators are extensively used in the activated sludge process. A growing need for the refurbishment of old infrastructure, demand for new construction, and increased wastewater treatment services are the key factors catalyzing the growth of the global wastewater diffused aeration system market.

Increasingly strict environmental regulations are also boosting the penetration of diffused aerators. A slew of new regulations, such as the Urban Wastewater Treatment Directive in the European Union, provide growth opportunities to the diffused aerators market by pushing up the demand for aeration equipment in wastewater treatment facilities. The market revenue of diffused aerators is projected to witness two-fold growth in the next five years as its penetration is increasing in most of the developing countries.

On the basis of end users, the wastewater diffused aerator market is segmented into two categories: Municipal (sewage treatment plants) and industrial wastewater treatment plants. Increasing industrialization along with stringent environmental regulations pertaining to water reuse and recycle is pushing the growth of the diffused aerators market within the industrial segment. A diffused serration system is based on aerobic treatment and is hence highly suitable for the removal of nutrients and BOD (biological oxygen demand) which in turn increases its footprint in various water-intensive industries such as pulp and paper, textile, pharmaceutical, and chemical.

Europe and North America are the major markets for diffused aerators; they accounted for over 50% market share in 2014. Factors such as booming urbanization, rapidly growing construction, and the declining availability of fresh water have necessitated advanced wastewater treatment systems, which in turn is driving the growth of the wastewater diffused aerators market. Asia Pacific remains the fastest-growing market for diffused aerators in the coming years. Increasing industrialization, a high level of wastewater output by industries such as textile and pulp and paper, and low wastewater coverage in countries such as China and India are the factors behind the growth of the wastewater treatment plants market in Asia Pacific, consequently boosting the demand for diffused aerators.

Some leading players operating in the global wastewater diffused aerators market include Xylem Inc., Eimco Water Technologies – Ovivo, Aquatec Maxcon Pty Ltd, Southern Cogen Systems Pvt. Ltd. Grundfos A/S, and GE Water and Process Technologies.

