Waste to Energy Market 2019: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2025

A new market study, titled “Discover Global Waste to Energy Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

Global waste to energy marketis accounted for a market fee of USD xx billion in 2017, and is anticipated to develop at a CAGR of 5.Five% to attain USD xx billion by 2025. Waste to energy is a generation to make use of waste as a fuel source to generate power. This technology can lessen the urban waste by using as much as ninety%. Waste to power generation contributes to the sustainable practices by means of producing easy electricity and lowering the disposal or landfilling of waste.

Global waste to energy market dynamics:

Growing economy, rapid urbanization and industrialization which will contribute to the higher municipal solid waste that drive the growth of waste to energy market in coming years. Globally, an estimate of more than 6 million tons of waste per day is expected by 2025. Complex design considerations for waste treatment and air pollution treatment are the key restraints that hampering the market growth.

Global waste to energy market – segment analysis:

Global waste to energy market is segmented by technology and waste/ fuel type. By technology the market is segmented in to thermal and biological. Biological segment is expected to have major growth in the forecast period with increasing effectiveness in conversion of waste to fuel and energy with reduced greenhouse gas emissions. By fuel type the market is segmented as solid waste, liquid waste and gaseous waste. Solid waste is accounted for the major share in the market with growing urbanization trends and increasing municipal solid waste in recent years.

Global waste to energy market – geographical analysis:

By Geography the market is segmented in to Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the World. Europe is accounted for the major share in the global waste to energy market and is supported by well-developed municipal solid waste management for disposal or for treatment. Asia pacific region is expected to post strong growth in the coming years with increasing waste generation and investments for waste management and utilization in energy generation. China produces about 300 million tons of Municipal solid waste per annum and is expected to reach 500 million tons by 2025, thus this increase in municipal waste will offer further more opportunities for Waste to Energy market in the coming years.

Upstream in the energy & power industry involves a search for underwater and underground natural gas fields or crude oil fields. The process includes drilling of exploration wells and drilling into established wells to recover oil and gas. The midstream necessitates the transportation, storage, and processing of oil and gas. As, at this point, these resources are recovered, it is then transported to a refinery, which is in an entirely different terrestrial region as compared to the oil and gas reserves. Transportation is done, including tanker ships to pipelines and trucking fleets. Whereas, the third one, downstream entails filtering of the raw materials obtained in the upstream phase. This includes refining of crude oil and purifying natural gas. The marketing and commercial distribution of these oil & gas to consumers and end users are practiced in various forms which include natural gas, diesel oil, petrol, gasoline, lubricants, kerosene, jet fuel, asphalt, heating oil, LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) and other types of petrochemicals.

Global waste to energy market – Competitive landscape:

The key players in the waste to energy market are Covanta Energy, China Everbright, and others. Market players are developing new technologies for waste management and energy conversion to be competitive in the market.

Table of Contents

Global Waste To Energy Market – Scope And Methodology Global Waste To Energy Market –Trends and Developments Global Waste To Energy Market – Industry Analysis Global Waste To Energy Market – Segment Analysis Global Waste To Energy Market – Geography Analysis Competitive Landscape Company Profiles Appendix

