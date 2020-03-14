Waste Paper Recycling Market 2019: Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Segmentation, Opportunities, Forecast To 2025

Summary
This report studies the global Waste Paper Recycling market status and forecast, categorizes the global Waste Paper Recycling market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Waste Management
Republic Services
Sonoco Recycling
Hanna Paper Recycling
WASCO
Perlen Papier
ST Paper Resources
Cascades Recovery
Global Wastepaper Recyclers
International Paper
Heinzel Group
DS Smith
Veolia Environment
Remondis
Kokusai Pulp & Paper
Huanjia Group
Shandong Century Sunshine
Northern International
China Recycling Development
Tianjin Wuchan
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Corrugated Cardboard
Newspapers
Magazines
White Office Paper
Mixed Paper
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Wrapping Paper
Printing-and-Writing Paper
Other
