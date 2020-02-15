Waste Paper Management Services & Equipment Market – Emerging Nations around the World to Offer Lucrative Opportunities

Paper is an important product in our day to day life. With the increase in number of educational institutions and industries worldwide, the demand and consumption of paper and paper products is also increasing globally. The primary raw material used for manufacturing paper is wood and bamboo. Thus, increase in demand for paper is leading to rise in deforestation, posing an environmental threat. Thus, strict environmental rules are being employed by the concerned policy makers in various regions to reduce deforestation, and even the paper and paper product manufacturers are employing sustainable waste management practices, which in turn is boosting growth of the global market for waste paper management.

To counter the environmental regulations, more and more paper and paper product manufacturing companies are implementing go-green initiatives through recycling activities, thereby having a positive impact on the waste paper management market. Apart from the above mentioned factors, growing consumer awareness about waste management is also contributing toward the growth of the waste paper management market.

Waste Paper Management Services & Equipment Market: Drivers & Restraints

The global waste paper management market is expected to expand at a single digit CAGR over the forecast period, and the key driving factor responsible for the growth of waste paper management market is the stringent laws implemented by the government to protect the environment, thus propelling the paper and paper product manufacturers to opt for waste paper management. With the increase in literacy rate and growth of the education sector and population across the globe, the consumption of paper is also increasing, which in turn is leading to the generation of huge amount of waste paper that needs to be recycled in order to make its optimum use.

This factor is also expected to boost growth of the waste paper management market over the forecast period. However, the waste paper availability from domestic source and the loss of fiber value due to the reuse of waste paper internally are factors that might pose as restraints for growth of the waste paper management market over the forecast period.

Waste Paper Management Services & Equipment Market: Market Segmentation

On the basis of service, the global waste Paper Management Services & Equipment market is segmented into:

Collection & Transportation

Storage

Segregation

Processing

On the basis of equipment, the global waste Paper Management Services & Equipment market is segmented into:

Collection & Transportation equipment

Storage Equipment

Segregation Equipment

Processing Equipment

On the basis of waste paper source, the global waste Paper Management Services & Equipment market is segmented into: