Waste Heat Recovery Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2023

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Waste Heat Recovery Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2024” reports to its database.

This report provides in depth study of “Waste Heat Recovery Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Waste Heat Recovery Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Waste Heat Recovery System is an economic method to increase the overall efficiency of the plant and, thus, to lower fuel demand. The largest sources of waste heat for most industries are exhaust and flue gases and heated air from heating systems such as high-temperature gases from burners in process heating; lower temperature gases from heat treating furnaces, dryers, and heaters; and heat from heat exchangers, cooling liquids, and gases.

Global Waste Heat Recovery market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

ABB

MHI

Siemens

GE

Kawasaki

Ormat

Foster Wheeler

Bosch

Echogen Power Systems

EST (Wasabi)

Thermax

Market Segment as follows:

By Type

Steam System

Organic Rankine Cycle Systems

Kalina Cycle Systems

By Application

Petroleum Refining

Heavy Metal Production

Cement

Chemical

The main contents of the report including:

Section 1:

Product definition, type and application, global and India market overview;

Section 2:

Global and India Market competition by company;

Section 3:

Global and India sales revenue, volume and price by type;

Section 4:

Global and India sales revenue, volume and price by application;

Section 5:

India export and import;

Section 6:

Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;

Section 7:

Industry chain and raw materials;

Section 8:

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;

Section 9:

Conclusion.

