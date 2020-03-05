Washing Powder Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2019 – 2025

New Study On “2019-2025 Washing powder Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Washing powder is the solid detergent (cleaning agent) that is used to launder clothing. Washing powder usually contains enzymes such as proteases and amylases which clean by breaking down dirt molecules.

The opportunities are the broadening downstream applications and marketing channel improving.

The price of washing powder is cheaper than liquid detergent, and the washing powder is widely used in some developing countries, although they are not popular in Europe and American developed countries.

The threats include the rising demand for product quality and some regions prefer the liquid detergent. The widely use of liquid detergent is bad for the washing powder market.

Environment will be polluted by using the phosphorus washing powder to waste water, some countries and regions have banned the usage of phosphorus washing powder.

The global Washing powder market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Washing powder market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Washing powder in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Washing powder in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Washing powder market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Washing powder market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

P&G

Unilever

Henkel

Liby

Kao

Nice

Church & Dwight

Lion

Clorox

NaFine

Lam Soon

Nirma

White Cat

Market size by Product

Non-phosphorus

Phosphorus

Market size by End User

Home Use

Commercial Use

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Washing powder market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Washing powder market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Washing powder companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Washing powder submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Washing powder Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Washing powder Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Non-phosphorus

1.4.3 Phosphorus

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Washing powder Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Home Use

1.5.3 Commercial Use

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Washing powder Market Size

2.1.1 Global Washing powder Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Washing powder Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Washing powder Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Washing powder Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Washing powder Revenue by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Washing powder Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Washing powder Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Washing powder Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1.3 Global Washing powder Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Washing powder Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Washing powder Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Washing powder Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Washing powder Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Washing powder Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Washing powder Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Washing powder Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Washing powder Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Washing powder Sales by Product

4.2 Global Washing powder Revenue by Product

4.3 Washing powder Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Washing powder Breakdown Data by End User

6 North America

6.1 North America Washing powder by Countries

6.1.1 North America Washing powder Sales by Countries

6.1.2 North America Washing powder Revenue by Countries

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.1.5 Mexico

6.2 North America Washing powder by Product

6.3 North America Washing powder by End User

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Washing powder by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Washing powder Sales by Countries

7.1.2 Europe Washing powder Revenue by Countries

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 UK

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Washing powder by Product

7.3 Europe Washing powder by End User

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Washing powder by Countries

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Washing powder Sales by Countries

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Washing powder Revenue by Countries

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Indonesia

8.1.9 Malaysia

8.1.10 Philippines

8.1.11 Thailand

8.1.12 Vietnam

8.1.13 Singapore

8.2 Asia Pacific Washing powder by Product

8.3 Asia Pacific Washing powder by End User

9 Central & South America

9.1 Central & South America Washing powder by Countries

9.1.1 Central & South America Washing powder Sales by Countries

9.1.2 Central & South America Washing powder Revenue by Countries

9.1.3 Brazil

9.2 Central & South America Washing powder by Product

9.3 Central & South America Washing powder by End User

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Washing powder by Countries

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Washing powder Sales by Countries

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Washing powder Revenue by Countries

10.1.3 GCC Countries

10.1.4 Turkey

10.1.5 Egypt

10.1.6 South Africa

10.2 Middle East and Africa Washing powder by Product

10.3 Middle East and Africa Washing powder by End User

11 Company Profiles

11.1 P&G

11.1.1 P&G Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 P&G Washing powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 P&G Washing powder Products Offered

11.1.5 P&G Recent Development

11.2 Unilever

11.2.1 Unilever Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 Unilever Washing powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 Unilever Washing powder Products Offered

11.2.5 Unilever Recent Development

11.3 Henkel

11.3.1 Henkel Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.3 Henkel Washing powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 Henkel Washing powder Products Offered

11.3.5 Henkel Recent Development

11.4 Liby

11.4.1 Liby Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 Liby Washing powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.4.4 Liby Washing powder Products Offered

11.4.5 Liby Recent Development

11.5 Kao

11.5.1 Kao Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 Kao Washing powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.5.4 Kao Washing powder Products Offered

11.5.5 Kao Recent Development

11.6 Nice

11.6.1 Nice Company Details

11.6.2 Company Business Overview

11.6.3 Nice Washing powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.6.4 Nice Washing powder Products Offered

11.6.5 Nice Recent Development

11.7 Church & Dwight

11.7.1 Church & Dwight Company Details

11.7.2 Company Business Overview

11.7.3 Church & Dwight Washing powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.7.4 Church & Dwight Washing powder Products Offered

11.7.5 Church & Dwight Recent Development

11.8 Lion

11.8.1 Lion Company Details

11.8.2 Company Business Overview

11.8.3 Lion Washing powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.8.4 Lion Washing powder Products Offered

11.8.5 Lion Recent Development

11.9 Clorox

11.9.1 Clorox Company Details

11.9.2 Company Business Overview

11.9.3 Clorox Washing powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.9.4 Clorox Washing powder Products Offered

11.9.5 Clorox Recent Development

11.10 NaFine

11.10.1 NaFine Company Details

11.10.2 Company Business Overview

11.10.3 NaFine Washing powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.10.4 NaFine Washing powder Products Offered

11.10.5 NaFine Recent Development

11.11 Lam Soon

11.12 Nirma

11.13 White Cat

Continued….

