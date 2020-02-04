Warranty Management Systems Market – Improvements in the Logistic Infrastructure Working on Advancement

A research study on the global warranty management systems market has been recently published by Transparency Market Research (TMR), estimating the market to rise at a CAGR of 12.80% between 2014 and 2022 and reach US$30.8 bn by the end of the forecast period.The report, titled “Warranty Management Systems Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2014 – 2022”, states that the global warranty management systems market had reached a value of US$10.5 bn in 2013.

The global warranty management systems market has been analyzed on the basis of solutions, application, and regional distribution in this market study. Based on solution, the market is classified into software and services. The services segment leads the global market on account of the rising demand from OEMs. In 2013, the market segment accounted for around 79% of the global market. Analysts project it to maintain its dominance over the forecast period.

Warranty vendors offer solutions through services and software. Manufacturers are at liberty to choose the option that suits best to their business requirement. With the increased penetration of Internet worldwide, the cloud based warranty management systems have gained increased adoption, globally.

In addition, manufacturers benefit as they reduce losses on fraudulent claims and work towards improved product quality through efficient warranty management systems. External factors such as new entrants and increasing number of manufacturing firms across the world are expected to drive the growth of WMS market during the forecast period.

Warranty management systems, by deployment, can be segmented into private, public and hybrid cloud. and by application – automotive, industrial equipment, heavy machinery and equipment, HVAC, aerospace and defense, food and beverages, healthcare, communication equipment and others (office equipment, furniture, and apparel).

In 2013, healthcare industry held the largest share in the overall warranty management systems market. Increasing demands for healthcare services and increasing number of aging population worldwide has led to increases transactions within this market segment.

Aerospace and defense seem to be gaining momentum with increasing demand for efficient ways to manage scheduling and streamlining tracking of inventory within this volatile industry. Automotive industry has found increased demand over the forecast period pertaining to the rise in disposable income and changing life style of people worldwide. This increase in production of automobile has led OEMs to incorporate WMS in order to balance supply and demand and meet customer specific quality of products.