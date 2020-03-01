Warranty Management System Market 2019 analysis by Trends, Demand, Products and Technology Forecast to 2025

Warranty Management System Market 2019
Report Details:
This report provides in depth study of “Warranty Management System Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Warranty Management System Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Warranty is a statement of assurance or undertaking issued by the manufacturer of a product concerning the performance of the product and parts supplied by him by way of sale transaction to the customer, for a certain period as stated in the Warranty Card accompanying the product.
The warranty management systems are being increasingly adopted in various verticals, such as manufacturing, automotive, and healthcare, which have led to the growth of the market across the globe.
In 2018, the global Warranty Management System market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Warranty Management System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Warranty Management System development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
International Business Machines (IBM)
Oracle
Pegasystems
PTC
SAP
Astea International
Industrial and Financial Systems (IFS)
Infosys
Tavant Technologies
Tech Mahindra
Wipro
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Claim & Transaction Management
Warranty Analytics
Billing & Administration Management
Warranty Tracking
Market segment by Application, split into
Manufacturing
Automotive
Healthcare
Supply Chain and Logistics
Food and Beverages
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Warranty Management System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Warranty Management System development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Key Stakeholders
Warranty Management System Manufacturers
Warranty Management System Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Warranty Management System Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Major Key Points in Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Warranty Management System Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Claim & Transaction Management
1.4.3 Warranty Analytics
1.4.4 Billing & Administration Management
1.4.5 Warranty Tracking
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Warranty Management System Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Manufacturing
1.5.3 Automotive
1.5.4 Healthcare
1.5.5 Supply Chain and Logistics
1.5.6 Food and Beverages
1.5.7 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Warranty Management System Market Size
2.2 Warranty Management System Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Warranty Management System Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Warranty Management System Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 International Business Machines (IBM)
12.1.1 International Business Machines (IBM) Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Warranty Management System Introduction
12.1.4 International Business Machines (IBM) Revenue in Warranty Management System Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 International Business Machines (IBM) Recent Development
12.2 Oracle
12.2.1 Oracle Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Warranty Management System Introduction
12.2.4 Oracle Revenue in Warranty Management System Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Oracle Recent Development
12.3 Pegasystems
12.3.1 Pegasystems Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Warranty Management System Introduction
12.3.4 Pegasystems Revenue in Warranty Management System Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Pegasystems Recent Development
12.4 PTC
12.4.1 PTC Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Warranty Management System Introduction
12.4.4 PTC Revenue in Warranty Management System Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 PTC Recent Development
12.5 SAP
12.5.1 SAP Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Warranty Management System Introduction
12.5.4 SAP Revenue in Warranty Management System Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 SAP Recent Development
12.6 Astea International
12.6.1 Astea International Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Warranty Management System Introduction
12.6.4 Astea International Revenue in Warranty Management System Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Astea International Recent Development
12.7 Industrial and Financial Systems (IFS)
12.7.1 Industrial and Financial Systems (IFS) Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Warranty Management System Introduction
12.7.4 Industrial and Financial Systems (IFS) Revenue in Warranty Management System Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Industrial and Financial Systems (IFS) Recent Development
12.8 Infosys
12.8.1 Infosys Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Warranty Management System Introduction
12.8.4 Infosys Revenue in Warranty Management System Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Infosys Recent Development
12.9 Tavant Technologies
12.9.1 Tavant Technologies Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Warranty Management System Introduction
12.9.4 Tavant Technologies Revenue in Warranty Management System Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Tavant Technologies Recent Development
12.10 Tech Mahindra
12.10.1 Tech Mahindra Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Warranty Management System Introduction
12.10.4 Tech Mahindra Revenue in Warranty Management System Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Tech Mahindra Recent Development
Continued….
