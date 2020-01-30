Warehousing & Storage Services Market 2019 Global Key Players, Size, Applications & Growth Opportunities – Analysis to 2025

This report focuses on the global Warehousing & Storage Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Warehousing & Storage Services development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

CEVA Logistics

DHL

GENCO

Mitsubishi Logistics

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

UPS Supply Chain Solutions

APL Logistics

FedEx

AmeriCold Logistics

3G Warehouse

MSC

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Advanced Inventory-scanning Technologies

Temperature and Humidity Control Systems

Round-the-clock Security Monitoring

Warehousing & Storage Software

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Agriculture

Automotibe

Chemicals

Pharma & Healthcare

Food & Beverages

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Warehousing & Storage Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Advanced Inventory-scanning Technologies

1.4.3 Temperature and Humidity Control Systems

1.4.4 Round-the-clock Security Monitoring

1.4.5 Warehousing & Storage Software

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Warehousing & Storage Services Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Agriculture

1.5.3 Automotibe

1.5.4 Chemicals

1.5.5 Pharma & Healthcare

1.5.6 Food & Beverages

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Warehousing & Storage Services Market Size

2.2 Warehousing & Storage Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Warehousing & Storage Services Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Warehousing & Storage Services Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Warehousing & Storage Services Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Warehousing & Storage Services Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Warehousing & Storage Services Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Warehousing & Storage Services Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Warehousing & Storage Services Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Warehousing & Storage Services Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Warehousing & Storage Services Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

……

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 CEVA Logistics

12.1.1 CEVA Logistics Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Warehousing & Storage Services Introduction

12.1.4 CEVA Logistics Revenue in Warehousing & Storage Services Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 CEVA Logistics Recent Development

12.2 DHL

12.2.1 DHL Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Warehousing & Storage Services Introduction

12.2.4 DHL Revenue in Warehousing & Storage Services Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 DHL Recent Development

12.3 GENCO

12.3.1 GENCO Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Warehousing & Storage Services Introduction

12.3.4 GENCO Revenue in Warehousing & Storage Services Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 GENCO Recent Development

12.4 Mitsubishi Logistics

12.4.1 Mitsubishi Logistics Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Warehousing & Storage Services Introduction

12.4.4 Mitsubishi Logistics Revenue in Warehousing & Storage Services Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Mitsubishi Logistics Recent Development

12.5 Kuehne + Nagel International AG

12.5.1 Kuehne + Nagel International AG Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Warehousing & Storage Services Introduction

12.5.4 Kuehne + Nagel International AG Revenue in Warehousing & Storage Services Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Kuehne + Nagel International AG Recent Development

12.6 UPS Supply Chain Solutions

12.6.1 UPS Supply Chain Solutions Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Warehousing & Storage Services Introduction

12.6.4 UPS Supply Chain Solutions Revenue in Warehousing & Storage Services Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 UPS Supply Chain Solutions Recent Development

12.7 APL Logistics

12.7.1 APL Logistics Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Warehousing & Storage Services Introduction

12.7.4 APL Logistics Revenue in Warehousing & Storage Services Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 APL Logistics Recent Development

12.8 FedEx

12.8.1 FedEx Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Warehousing & Storage Services Introduction

12.8.4 FedEx Revenue in Warehousing & Storage Services Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 FedEx Recent Development

12.9 AmeriCold Logistics

12.9.1 AmeriCold Logistics Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Warehousing & Storage Services Introduction

12.9.4 AmeriCold Logistics Revenue in Warehousing & Storage Services Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 AmeriCold Logistics Recent Development

12.10 3G Warehouse

12.10.1 3G Warehouse Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Warehousing & Storage Services Introduction

12.10.4 3G Warehouse Revenue in Warehousing & Storage Services Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 3G Warehouse Recent Development

‘Continued…..

