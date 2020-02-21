Warehousing Global Share, Trend, Industry Analysis and Opportunities and Forecast to 2019 – 2024

Global Warehousing Market

Description

The Warehousing and Storage industry includes establishments operating warehousing and storage facilities for general merchandize, refrigerated goods and other warehouse products.

The market is primarily driven by factors such as the rise in demand for the storage of perishable foods, expansion of retail channels, and growing food safety concerns. Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region due to the rise in disposable incomes in the population in China and Japan.

This report focuses on the global Warehousing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Warehousing development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

APL

DHL

Genco

Mitsubishi Logistics

Kuehne+Nagel

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

General Warehousing And Storage

Refrigerated Warehousing And Storage

Specialized Warehousing And Storage

Market segment by Application, split into

Food And Beverage

Retail

Chemicals And Petroleum

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

