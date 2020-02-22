Warehouse Robotics Market Size, Global Trends, Design Competition Strategies, Business Growth, Sales Revenue, Emerging Opportunities and Trends by Forecast 2023

Market Research Future published a research report on “Warehouse Robotics Market Research Report – Global Forecast To 2023” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2023.

Market Insights:

The increasing labor cost and availability of efficient warehouse automation solutions have catapulted the adoption of warehouse robotics across different industry verticals. In the report published recently by Market Research Future (MRFR), it has been revealed that the global warehouse robotics market will grow at 10% CAGR and is projected to reach a market value of USD 5 Bn.

One of the key driving factors of Warehouse Robotics Market is the accelerating demand from e-commerce industry. The e-commerce industry needs better warehouse management solutions for efficient quality and faster delivery. Furthermore, the increasing cost of labor-intensive solutions is projected to enhance the inclination towards warehouse robotics.

The utilization of warehouse robotics assures optimum use of both time and space at an economical cost which is driving the large-scale adoption of the technology in the world. The embracement of the technology has already started and is poised to expand extensively over the next couple of years. The innovations being introduced in the market by the top-notch players are favoring the market growth and expansion.

Get Free Sample of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5039

Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the global warehouse robotics market are ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Fanuc Corp. (Japan), Kuka AG (Germany), Yaskawa Electric Corp. (Japan), Amazon.com, Inc. (U.S.) Bleum (U.S), Fetch Robotics (U.S), BlueBotics SA (Switzerland), SSI Schafer (Germany), Daifuku Co., Ltd. (Japan), Dematic Corp. (U.S), Vanderlande Industries Inc. (U.S), and Intelligent Robots Ltd (London), among others.

Global Warehouse Robotics Market Segmentation:

By type , global warehouse robotics market has been segmented into mobile robots, articulated robots, cylindrical robots, SCARA robots, parallel robots, Cartesian robots, and others.

, global warehouse robotics market has been segmented into mobile robots, articulated robots, cylindrical robots, SCARA robots, parallel robots, Cartesian robots, and others. By software , the global market for warehouse robotics is segmented into warehouse management system, warehouse control system, warehouse execution system, and others.

, the global market for warehouse robotics is segmented into warehouse management system, warehouse control system, warehouse execution system, and others. By function , the market is segmented into pick and place, palletizing and de-palletizing, transportation, packaging, and others.

, the market is segmented into pick and place, palletizing and de-palletizing, transportation, packaging, and others. By end-user, the global warehouse robotics market has been segmented into e-commerce, automotive, consumer electronics, food and beverages, healthcare, and others.

Regional Analysis:

By region, the global warehouse robotics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and, Rest of the World (RoW). North America has been leading the global warehouse robotics market and is projected to retain its dominance over the assessment period. The growth in this region can be attributed to the early adoption of robotics into warehouse management. The developments in industrialization and thriving e-commerce industry are fueling the demand for warehouse robotics in the market.

Europe will witness excessive growth in the market owing to factors such as optimum space utilization, assured efficiency, economical in terms of time, etc. The significant revenue contributions are projected to be generated from the U.K and Germany during the projection period.

Asia Pacific market is poised to register growth at the highest CAGR over the projection period. The emerging economies such as India, China, Japan, etc. are the manufacturing hubs of the region which require an efficient solution to warehouse management problems. Furthermore, the growing competition among the e-commerce giants has also fueled the market expansion of warehouse robotics for catering to consumer demands in the shortest span of time possible. The Rest of the World market is projected to exhibit steady growth during the forecast period.

Get Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/warehouse-robotics-market-5039

Intended Audience

Warehouse robotics companies

Warehouse robotics providers

Technical universities

System integrators

Managed Security Service Providers

Professional service providers

Research and development companies

Market research and consulting firms

Solution providers

Technology standards organizations

Technology investors

System Integrators

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.