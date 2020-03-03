Warehouse Management System (WMS) Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2023

Warehouse Management System (WMS) Market Insights:

The warehouse management system is a vital software application which primarily helps support warehouse management in every capacity. Warehouse management is usually heavily data intensive, use of warehouse management systems makes it easier. Market Research Future has invested significant resources in the research of the global warehouse management system market during the forecast period from 2016 to 2022. Valued at USD 1.15 Bn in 2015, the global warehouse management systems market is slated to grow at an above average CAGR of 14% during the review period. The growth of the market at this rate is expected to result in an exponential increase in market value. The global market will likely value USD 2.45 Bn by the end of 2022.

Warehouse management systems (WMS) applications are often highly complex and data-intensive which means they require a dedicated staff to run. The rising demand for warehouse management systems in retail, as well as healthcare, will likely drive the global WMS market. Moreover, the emergence and rapid growth of the e-commerce sector, as well as the growth of omni channel fulfillment, will fuel the growing of the warehouse management system market. WMS systems facilitate warehouse management in daily planning, organizing, staffing, and utilizing available resources to move, and store items or materials in and out of a warehouse. Considered to be vital tools, warehouse management systems are primary and can often help support sales growth and improve overall performance, thus driving adoption.

Enterprise resource planning vendors are restraining growth in the market by offering similar capabilities in a different product. The market is expected to witness numerous opportunities in the coming years as vendors continue to improve product offerings.

Market players competing in the global warehouse management systems market include Synergy Logistics Ltd (U.K.), Manhattan Associates Inc. (U.S.), JDA Software Group Inc. (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), Softeon Inc. (U.S.), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Log Fire Inc. (U.S.), High Jump Software (U.S.), Tecsys Inc. (Canada), and Made4net LLC (U.S.). These players have been analyzed for their role in the market and their various market strategies that they employ to increase market share.

MRFR’s segmental analysis of the global warehouse management system has been determined on the basis of service type, application, and regions. Service type has been segmented into software, consulting, system integration, and operations & maintenance.

Applications of warehouse management systems have been segmented to include pharmaceutical, transportation & logistics, retail, electronics, and others. Transportation and logistics is a growing segment due to the rapid growth of the e-commerce sector.

Regions that have been included in the global analysis of the warehouse management system market are Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World.

Among the key regions covered in the report, Europe emerged as the leader with the largest share of the global warehouse management system market. The European market is closely followed by North America. The European market’s advancements in the warehouse management system as well the increasing awareness and deployment of cloud-based warehouse management systems in the European market have driven the region into a top level position.

Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific has been identified as the fastest growing region in the warehouse management system market. The region is home to heavily populated emerging economies that are witnessing an immense growth in the electronics, retail, pharmaceutical, e-commerce and several other sectors where there is a high demand for warehouse management systems. The APAC includes country-level markets such as India, China, and Japan which lead growth for the regional market.

