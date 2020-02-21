Warehouse and Storage Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

Global Warehouse and Storage Market

Description

Warehousing is the process of storing goods and materials in a large storage facility, usually referred to as warehouse. Warehouse operators offer different kinds of services, such as loading and unloading, inventory management tools, and other supply chain-related services. In addition, they provide a wide range of value-added services, like assortment and grading, packaging and labeling, and shipping.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Warehouse and Storage market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Warehouse and Storage market by product type and applications/end industries.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Increasing warehouse space optimization.

The global Warehouse and Storage market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Warehouse and Storage.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Daifuku

Ssi Schaefer

Interroll

Dematic

Vanderlande

Ak Material Handling Systems

Beumer

Constructor

Dmw&H

Fives

Flexlink

Groupe Legris Industries

Intelligrated

Kardex

Knapp

Mecalux

Murata Machinery

Swisslog

Tgw Logistics

Unarco

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

General

Refrigerated

Farm Product

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Automotive

Food And Beverage

Retail

Chemicals And Petroleum

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Warehouse and Storage Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Warehouse and Storage

1.2 Classification of Warehouse and Storage by Types

1.2.1 Global Warehouse and Storage Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Warehouse and Storage Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 General

1.2.4 Refrigerated

1.2.5 Farm Product

1.3 Global Warehouse and Storage Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Warehouse and Storage Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Food And Beverage

1.3.4 Retail

1.3.5 Chemicals And Petroleum

1.4 Global Warehouse and Storage Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Warehouse and Storage Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Warehouse and Storage Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Warehouse and Storage Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Warehouse and Storage Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Warehouse and Storage Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Warehouse and Storage Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Warehouse and Storage (2013-2023)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Daifuku

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Warehouse and Storage Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Daifuku Warehouse and Storage Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Ssi Schaefer

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Warehouse and Storage Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Ssi Schaefer Warehouse and Storage Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Interroll

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Warehouse and Storage Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Interroll Warehouse and Storage Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Dematic

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Warehouse and Storage Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Dematic Warehouse and Storage Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Vanderlande

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Warehouse and Storage Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Vanderlande Warehouse and Storage Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Ak Material Handling Systems

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Warehouse and Storage Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Ak Material Handling Systems Warehouse and Storage Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

……..CONTINUED

