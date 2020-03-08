Wardrobe Boxes Market Healthy Pace throughout the Forecast during 2017-2027

Wardrobe Boxes Market: Introduction

Removal & self-storage industry is dynamic and getting higher importance in recent years. Wardrobe boxes are made of corrugated cardboard material. These boxes are also fitted with plastic lightweight hangers with side-arms. Wardrobe boxes are perfectly suitable for shipping and storage of cloths. Growing self-storage facilities in U.S. and U.K. to drive the wardrobe boxes market. U.S. currently has approx. 46,000 self-storage facilities out of approx. 60,000 facilities worldwide. Europe currently has approx. 2,450 facilities, where U.K. constitutes 46% of the total space in Europe. Global population migration and trendy lifestyle wardrobe boxes market is growing at a lucrative CAGR. Wardrobe boxes are reusable, recyclable and environmental friendly. These boxes comes in many varieties. Wardrobe boxes market is highly diversified, and wardrobe boxes are used in shipping and self-storage facilities while changing residence or relocation, marriage and other such occasions.

Wardrobe Boxes: Market Dynamics

Wardrobe boxes are designed for bulk transport and storage of clothing and other textile products. They are extensively used in removal & self-storage industries as well as clothing and textile manufacturers. Present conditions in wardrobe boxes market shows that the low awareness despite large shipping and self-storage space in North America & Europe. But, the awareness is growing rapidly in the last few years. The most common reason to use wardrobe boxes in self-storage facilities tend to be life changing events such as moving house, entering or leaving a relationship, a birth or death. Growing per-capita disposable income levels and trendy lifestyle is influencing the demand for clothing & textile industry and thereby increasing the demand for wardrobe boxes.

Wardrobe boxes are strong, lightweight and can be manufactured with handles and hinged doors. The plastic, metal or wooden hanging rails helps in protecting the cloths from creasing and damage whilst in transit. On the box, different communication messages can be printed. Different size and variety of cloths can be stored in same wardrobe box, which improves the storage flexibility. Common industry standard sizes (in terms of rails) are: 12 rail, 18 rail and 24 rails. Wardrobe boxes keep cloths clean from dust and dry from moisture or water particles. Overall, the wardrobe boxes market is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR during forecast period. Improving global macro-economic conditions such as drop in unemployment rates in Europe and U.S. and growing consumer spending, the oil prices have been dropping. These aforesaid macro-economic facts are expected to drive the overall global wardrobe boxes market.

Wardrobe Boxes: Market Segmentation

The global wardrobe boxes market is segmented on the basis of product type and end-use. On the basis of product type, the global wardrobe boxes market is segmented into 12 rails, 18 rails and 24 rails wardrobe boxes. On the basis of end use, the global wardrobe boxes market is segmented into removal & self-storage industries, clothing & textile industries and others. Removal & self-storage end-use segment is expected to dominate the overall market, due to increasing adoption of wardrobe boxes by remove & self-storage industries.

Wardrobe Boxes Market: Regional outlook

Wardrobe boxes market has been segmented on the basis of region into North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Japan. Wardrobe boxes market in North America is expected to dominate the overall global market, where U.S. plays a vital role in driving the region’s growth. Europe is expected to stand at second position by market dominance, which is driven by U.K. wardrobe boxes market.

Wardrobe Boxes Market: Key players

Some of the players in the global Wardrobe Boxes market are Smurfit Kappa Group, Total Pack., Unicraft, Pick A Box, U-Pack Pvt Ltd. and others.

