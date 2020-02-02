WALLPAPER MARKET 2018 GLOBAL TRENDS, MARKET SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, GROWTH, OPPORTUNITIES AND FORECAST TO 2023

This report provides in depth study of “Wallpaper Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Wallpaper Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Wallpaper is a kind of material used to cover and decorate the interior walls of homes, offices, and other buildings; it is one aspect of interior decoration. Due to its variety of characteristics that other interior decoration materials cannot compare, such as color diversity, rich patterns, security and environmental protection, convenient installation, appropriate price, and so on, it has considerable popularity in Europe, United States, Japan and other developed countries and regions.
Global Wallpaper market competition by top manufacturers
Asheu
A.S. Création
Marburg
Brewster Home Fashions
York Wallpapers
Osborne&little
Zambaiti Parati
Sandberg
Arte-international
ROMO
Filpassion
Grandeco Wallfashion
Sangetsu Co., Ltd.
Texam
CASADECO
LEWIS & WOOD
Walker Greenbank Group
Linwood
Lilycolor
HOLDEN DéCOR
Dongnam Wallcoverign
Shin Han Wall Covering
Uniwal
Euroart
Artshow Wallpaper
TELIPU Decoration Materials
Beitai Wallpaper
Rainbow
Yulan Wallcoverings
Roen
Wallife
Coshare
Yuhua Wallpaper
Crown Wallpaper
Wellmax wallcovering
Yuanlong wallpaper
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Vinyl-based Wallpaper
Pure Paper Type Wallpaper
Non-woven Wallpaper
Fiber Type Wallpaper
Other Type Wallpaper
By End-User / Application
Household
Office
Entertainment Places
Other Buildings
