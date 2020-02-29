Wall Cladding Materials Market: Segmentation, Industry trends and Development to 2028

Wall Cladding Materials Market: Introduction

Wall cladding materials, as the term suggests, are the materials used in wall claddings. Wall cladding materials are used to provide protection as well as give an aesthetic look to the infrastructure. Recently, consumer interest has shifted towards design and material quality rather than the cost of wall cladding materials. Attributing to this, wall cladding materials have been gaining popularity at a rapid pace.

Technological advancements have been increasing the variety of wall cladding materials available in the market as well as their applications. Wall cladding materials can be used in the interior as well the exterior of infrastructure. Exterior wall cladding materials can enhance the life of the infrastructure by increasing resistance towards moisture and fungal or bacterial degradation. Wall cladding materials can also withstand various environmental changes, which can reduce the structure’s life or hamper its looks. Interior wall cladding materials provide thermal insulation as well as improved acoustics. Also, wall cladding materials have high durability and their looks can be easily restored by simple washing.

Wall Cladding Materials Market: Dynamics

Growth in population and urbanization has catalyzed the growth of the building and construction industry, which in turn has led to an increase in the demand for wall cladding materials. Furthermore, the availability of a wide range of wall cladding materials has led to a shift towards the use of these materials for better aesthetics. The evolution of architecture and advancement of technology have surged the demand for wall cladding materials in commercial and institutional buildings.

The ability of wall cladding materials to provide durability and a better look to infrastructure is fueling the demand for these materials in residential buildings. An increase in disposable income is also the shift from traditional paint to wall cladding materials. The various properties of wall cladding materials have made them popular in the construction of industrial buildings. The use of a proper sealant is necessary in the installation of wall claddings, otherwise leakage problems may arise. Hence, the necessity of skilled labor and proper maintenance may deter the growth of the wall cladding materials market.

Wall Cladding Materials Market: Regional Outlook

Rising population and increasing urbanization have led to the growth of the construction industry in regions such as Asia Pacific. Also, developing countries in Asia Pacific are growing in terms of industrialization, owing to which Asia Pacific makes a prominent market for wall cladding materials. Growing industrialization and rising construction industry in regions such as Latin America makes it a good market for wall cladding materials. As compared with others North America and Western Europe are matured market regions. Despite being matured market North America and Western Europe makes a potential market for wall cladding materials due to their strong focus on infrastructural development. Construction industry is escalating in the Middle East regions. Also the building and construction industry is flourishing in the regions of Africa. Due to the above factors Middle East and Africa can be expected to be promising market for wall cladding materials.

Wall Cladding Materials Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the key participants operating in the global wall cladding materials market are:

James Hardie Australia Pty Ltd

FunderMax India Pvt Ltd

Tata Steel Limited

Acme Brick Company

Alcoa Inc.

Boral Limited

Nichiha Corporation

Etex Group

Armstrong Metalldecken AG

Cembrit Holding A/S

CSR Limited

Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA

