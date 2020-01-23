Wafer Transport Box Market – Positive Outlook for Industry Opportunities & Trends for Expansion in 2026

Wafer transport box or wafer shipping box are the containers to transfer the wafers safely. The wafer transport box can be opened and closed with the help of robot to support the existing automation in the wafer transport and shipping. The transport wafer box has to comply with the semiconductor industry standards such as M31, E15.1, E57, E62 and others.

The wafer transport box are so designed that it increases the wafer position accuracy along with its operability. The wafer transport box offers removable gasket that provides protection for external contamination. The wafer shipping boxes or wafer transport box are packaged in horizontal wafer shippers and vertical wafer shippers.

The major driver that supports the global wafer transport box market is the ease of transportation of the wafers and the protection to the wafer during transportation of the wafers. The other factors that supports to the growth of the wafer transport box market are statically conductive, low outgassing, secured stacking of rim, and heat resistance.

One of the major restraining factor of the wafer transport box that restricts the growth of the wafer transport box is high cost of the equipment. However, the growing trends in the wafer transport box have mandated the advancement in the wafer transport box to support the advanced semiconductor processing facilities.

The global wafer transport box market is segmented into material type, container type, wafer size, application, and geography. Based on material type, the wafer transport box market is segmented into polycarbonate, polypropylene, polyetherimide and others. In terms of container type, the wafer transport box is segmented into single wafer and mass wafer. Based on wafer size, the wafer transport box is classified into 5 inch, 6 inch, 7 inch and others. On the basis of the application, the wafer transport box market is segmented into transportation, storage, safety.

Geographically, global wafer transport box market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific and Latin America. North America is expected to be the leading market for the wafer transport box market in terms of revenue in the coming years. This is due to the already developed technology advancement in the North America. Asia Pacific region is anticipated as an emerging market for the wafer transport box due to presence of large number of the semiconductor companies and the emerging economies such as China, India and Japan.

Some of the key players operating in the global wafer transport box market are Entegris Inc., Brooks Automation, Inc., H-Square Corporation, Miraial Co.,Ltd, and Netmotion Inc. among others. Currently there are limited number of manufacturers or players in the market, however it is estimated that the more number of players are expected to invest in the wafer transport box market.

