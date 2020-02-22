Wafer Mounter Equipment 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 4.42% and Forecast to 2022

Wafer mounters are a part of the wafer fabrication process. After wafer grinding is carried out, the wafer is mounted on a metal frame for film or tape to be applied to it. This process is called wafer mounting. This becomes an essential step in the overall fabrication process as the film or tape reduces particulate contamination, thereby ensuring a highly efficient semiconductor device or component.

The analysts forecast the global wafer mounter equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 4.42% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global wafer mounter equipment market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sale of wafer mounter equipment to the end-user sectors.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Wafer Mounter Equipment Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Advanced Dicing Technologies

• DISCO

• Semiconductor Equipment

Other prominent vendors

• Lintec (Adwill)

• Longhill Industries

• NITTO DENKO

• POWATEC

• Syagrus Systems

• Takatori

• Technovision

• ULTRON SYSTEMS

Market driver

• Increase in capital spending

Market challenge

• Complexity of technology transitions

Market trend

• Increase in the wafer size

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

