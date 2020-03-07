WAFER INSPECTION EQUIPMENT 2018 GLOBAL MARKET EXPECTED TO GROW AT CAGR OF 12.49% AND FORECAST TO 2022

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Research Report On -“Wafer Inspection Equipment Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2023”

Semiconductor wafer inspection equipment is part of semiconductor capital equipment. These systems are essential in the semiconductor manufacturing process as they help maintain the performance of semiconductor ICs by identifying the impurities or defects in the wafers during the manufacturing process. Semiconductor device manufacturers — foundries, memory device manufacturers, and integrated device manufacturer (IDMs) — are the principal customers for the semiconductor capital equipment vendors.

The analysts forecast the global wafer inspection equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 12.49% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global wafer inspection equipment market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the latest installations and sales volume of wafer inspection systems.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Wafer Inspection Equipment Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Applied Materials

• Hermes Microvision (ASML)

• KLA-Tencor

• Lasec Corporation

Other prominent vendors

• Zeiss Global

• FEI (Thermo Fisher Scientific)

• Hitachi High-Technologies

• JEOL

• Lam Research

• Nanometrics

• Nikon

• Planar Corporation

• Rudolph Technologies

• Tokyo Seimitsu

• Toray Engineering

Market driver

• Incentives and discounts for long-term customers

Market challenge

• Need for high initial capital investment

Market trend

• Growing requirement for memory devices

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Market outline

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by technology type

• Global wafer inspection equipment market by technology

• Optical technology

• E-beam technology

PART 07: Market segmentation by wafer type

• Global wafer inspection equipment market by wafer type

• Patterned wafer inspection equipment

• Unpatterned wafer inspection equipment

PART 08: Market segmentation end-user

• Global wafer inspection equipment market by end-user

PART 09: Geographical segmentation

• Global wafer inspection equipment market by geography

PART 10: Key leading countries

• Key leading countries

• Taiwan

• South Korea

• Japan

• China

PART 11: Decision framework

PART 12: Drivers and challenges

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 13: Market trends

• Growing requirement for memory devices

• Change in wafer size

• Development of multi-beam e-beam inspection

• Advent of FOWLP technology

• Continuous decrease in lithography wavelength

PART 14: Vendor landscape

• Competitive landscape

• Key vendors

..…..Continued

