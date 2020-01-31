Wafer Coating Equipment Market -Major Trends, Analysis and Outlook 2025- Aixtron SE (Germany), Thomas Publishing Company LLC (The U.S.)

A coating is a covering that is applied to the surface of an object, usually referred to as the substrate. Wafer coating equipment primarily helps in the deposition of functional layers of materials on wafers. The wafer coating equipment market has been segmented into by coating process which includes vapor deposition, roll-to-roll coating process, chemical and electrochemical techniques among others. The market has been segmented into by end use industry semiconductor and electronics and research and development facilities. The semiconductor and electronics is furthermore segmented into solar panels, IC applications, sensors, display panels, among others. The market for wafer coating equipment by region has been segmented into, Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, MEA (Middle East and Africa) and South America.

The market for wafer coating equipment has been segmented into by coating process which includes vapor deposition, roll-to-roll coating process, chemical and electrochemical techniques among others. Vapor deposition is one the leading segment in the market for wafer coating equipment. Wafer coating adds a new property which includes electrical conductivity or magnetic response and forms an essential part of the end product. Coating process primarily helps in chemical and water resistance, abrasion and temperature resistance. Vapor deposition primarily refers to any process in which materials in a vapor state are condensed through chemical reaction, condensation, or conversion to form a solid material. These processes are applied to form coatings to alter the electrical, mechanical, thermal, corrosion resistance, optical and wear properties of the substrates. Roll-to-roll coating is practiced for production of flexible and high-volume printed electronics. Spin coating, spraying, dip coatings are some of the other type of wafer coating process.

The prime end use industry of wafer coating equipment market includes semiconductor and electronics and research and development facilities. Semiconductor and electronics is furthermore segmented into IC applications, solar panels, display panels, sensors among others. Semiconductor and electronics is a major end use segment for wafer coating owing to its potential capabilities in emerging semiconductor and energy conversion technologies. Major companies focus on providing researchers a wide array of cutting-edge and high end equipment through which they can concentrate on research activities related to novel thin film coating technologies from inception to commercialization. The major attributes of electronic and semiconductor devices are flexibility, functionality, and printability. Apart from these, one most important requirement is encapsulation. Many of the materials used in organic or printed electronic displays are chemically sensitive and generally reacts with many environmental components such as moisture and oxygen. Wafer coating is generally used to encapsulate the devices against oxygen, impurities, and moisture, thereby ensuring long and failure-free operation, which is one of the major reasons behind the growing application of wafer coating equipment.

In 2016, Asia Pacific held the largest market share for wafer coating equipment in terms of revenue. China is leading the wafer coating equipment market in Asia Pacific. Increasing growth of semiconductor industry across Asia Pacific due to the presence of cheap skilled labor, land and government subsidies are is simultaneously boosting the usage of wafer coating equipment in this region. In North America, growing application of wafer coating equipment in industrial set ups, electronics, automotives, medical centers, and semiconductor are contributing to the positive growth of this market in North America. U.S. and Canada is leading the market for wafer coating equipment in North America. In Europe, U.K., Germany, France, Italy are holding a prominent position in the wafer coating equipment market. Brazil, Argentina are expected to witness positive growth over the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. In Middle East and Africa, There has been considerable advancement and development in the field of wafer coating equipment due to the growing demands of the semiconductor industry as well as the usage of coating equipment in the research labs.

Aixtron SE (Germany), Thomas Publishing Company LLC (The U.S.), ASM International N.V. (The Netherlands), Entegris, Inc.(The U.S.), Arradiance, Inc.(The U.S.), Veeco Instruments, Inc. (The U.S.), Applied Materials, Inc. (The U.S.), Oxford Instruments Plc (U.K.), SENTECH Instruments GmbH (Germany), S-Cubed (The U.S.), CVD Equipment Corporation (The U.S.), Encapsulix (France), Picosun Oy (Finland), NOVO Engineering (The U.S.), Ultratech Inc. (The U.S) among others are some of the major players operating in the wafer coating equipment market globally.