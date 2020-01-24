Wafer Biscuit Global Market, Industry Analysis, Growth Trends, Opportunity and Forecast 2018 to 2023

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Wafer Biscuit Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database.

This report provides in depth study of “Wafer Biscuit Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Wafer Biscuit Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report studies the global market size of Wafer Biscuit in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Wafer Biscuit in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Wafer Biscuit market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

A wafer is a dry, crispy, and crunchy thin type of biscuit that comes in different shapes, sizes, and packaging. Wafers are used with chocolate bars, ice cream, and cookies. Consumers are shifting toward convenience foods, such as wafer biscuits, that are affordable. The increasing urbanization, changing consumer lifestyles, and growing consumer spending power are factors that are expected to drive the growth of the global wafer biscuit market during the forecast period.

According to the report, one driver in the market is innovative packaging. Innovative and attractive packaging is one of the best ways to attract customers and increase sales. It can help in preventing the degradation of food quality during transportation. It also helps in maintaining the freshness and preventing food loss because of damage. Innovative packaging extends the shelf life of products and provides information on storage. Wafers contain wheat flour, fat, sugar, and many flavoring agents, which are sensitive to moisture. They have a high fat level and are fragile in nature. Therefore, manufacturers must use suitable packaging to protect wafers from damage.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Wafer Biscuit include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Wafer Biscuit include

Mars

Nestle

The Hershey

Pladis

Antonelli Bros

Artisan Biscuits

Bolero

Dukes

Kellogg

Lago

Mondelez International

Market Size Split by Type

Coated Wafer Biscuits

Cream-Filled Wafer Biscuits

Market Size Split by Application

Supermarket

Department Store

Others

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Wafer Biscuit Product

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Wafer Biscuit Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Coated Wafer Biscuits

1.4.3 Cream-Filled Wafer Biscuits

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Wafer Biscuit Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Supermarket

1.5.3 Department Store

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Wafer Biscuit Market Size

2.1.1 Global Wafer Biscuit Revenue 2016-2025

2.1.2 Global Wafer Biscuit Sales 2016-2025

2.2 Wafer Biscuit Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Wafer Biscuit Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Wafer Biscuit Revenue by Regions

….

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Mars

11.1.1 Mars Company Details

11.1.2 Company Description

11.1.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Wafer Biscuit

11.1.4 Wafer Biscuit Product Description

11.1.5 Recent Development

11.2 Nestle

11.2.1 Nestle Company Details

11.2.2 Company Description

11.2.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Wafer Biscuit

11.2.4 Wafer Biscuit Product Description

11.2.5 Recent Development

11.3 The Hershey

11.3.1 The Hershey Company Details

11.3.2 Company Description

11.3.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Wafer Biscuit

11.3.4 Wafer Biscuit Product Description

11.3.5 Recent Development

11.4 Pladis

11.4.1 Pladis Company Details

11.4.2 Company Description

11.4.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Wafer Biscuit

11.4.4 Wafer Biscuit Product Description

11.4.5 Recent Development

11.5 Antonelli Bros

11.5.1 Antonelli Bros Company Details

11.5.2 Company Description

11.5.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Wafer Biscuit

11.5.4 Wafer Biscuit Product Description

11.5.5 Recent Development

11.6 Artisan Biscuits

11.6.1 Artisan Biscuits Company Details

11.6.2 Company Description

11.6.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Wafer Biscuit

11.6.4 Wafer Biscuit Product Description

11.6.5 Recent Development

11.7 Bolero

11.7.1 Bolero Company Details

11.7.2 Company Description

11.7.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Wafer Biscuit

11.7.4 Wafer Biscuit Product Description

11.7.5 Recent Development

11.8 Dukes

11.8.1 Dukes Company Details

11.8.2 Company Description

11.8.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Wafer Biscuit

11.8.4 Wafer Biscuit Product Description

11.8.5 Recent Development

11.9 Kellogg

11.9.1 Kellogg Company Details

11.9.2 Company Description

11.9.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Wafer Biscuit

11.9.4 Wafer Biscuit Product Description

11.9.5 Recent Development

11.10 Lago

11.10.1 Lago Company Details

11.10.2 Company Description

11.10.3 Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin of Wafer Biscuit

11.10.4 Wafer Biscuit Product Description

11.10.5 Recent Development

11.11 Mondelez International

Continued….

