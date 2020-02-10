Voltage Calibrator Market – Evolution of multifunctional calibrators as an alternative to voltage calibrators to affect the expansion of voltage calibrators worldwide

The global voltage calibrator market is expected to reach US$ 271.27 Mn by 2026. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.28% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. According to the report, the global voltage calibrator market will continue to be influenced by a range of factors such as rising applications of voltage calibrators across the electronic devices manufacturing process, growing importance of electronic calibration to get higher quality product, and growing distributer networks around the globe that provide voltage calibrators to a large number of end-users. Asia Pacific will continue to be at the forefront of global demand, with the market in the region growing at above 6% through 2026.

Services component segment expected to be more lucrative for the global voltage calibrator market

The global voltage calibrator market is bifurcated by components into hardware, software, and services. Services based component segment is expected to surpass US$ 108.00 Mn by 2026. Voltage calibrators are being extensively used across all industry verticals especially across automotive, aerospace & defense, and semiconductors worldwide, as voltage calibrators ensure reliability and product quality. Voltage calibrators need after sales services such as recalibration, repair, and maintenance services that retains the integrity of the voltage calibration and allows the smooth working of many applications. Furthermore, many market players also provide training and certification services pertaining to voltage calibrators.

Bench type voltage calibrator (device type segment) expected to dominate the voltage calibrator market

On the basis of device type, the voltage calibrator market has been segmented into bench type and handheld. The bench type voltage calibrator segment is expected to witness higher market share, due to rising demand across the electronic manufacturing industry worldwide.Bench type voltage calibrators are used for calibration and to maintain the linearity of various electronic devices, namely data loggers, electronic voltmeters, and chart recorders among others. Furthermore, unlike a handheld voltage calibrator, bench type voltage calibrator comes with additional features for providing high level of reliability and accuracy. Additionally, these types of voltage calibrators are used to perform high quality calibration testing in a perfectly maintained laboratory or off-site environment.

Voltage calibrators are expected to be adopted significantly by the semiconductor sector

On the basis of industry verticals, the voltage calibrator market has been segmented into aerospace and defense, semiconductor, healthcare, IT & telecommunications, automotive, and others. Others segment includes energy and education. Semiconductor industry vertical is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.21% during the forecast period. Process control for semiconductor manufacture is crucial, as several manufacturers are increasingly producing more efficient and powerful chips in less time so as to sustain in the continuously rising competition in the global market. Several semiconductor manufacturers are producing highly advanced and innovative chips for extensive use in various consumer electronics products, by using technologically developed semiconductor manufacturing methods. Voltage calibrators play a vital role in ensuring reliability as well as quality of the product being manufactured, as the semiconductor manufacturing process is highly complex and involves a huge amount of capital. Furthermore, voltage calibrator devices help in maintaining the equipment performance at a high level, as they provide precise measurements during the product design process and carry out the quality assurance

North America to continue to hold significant share in the overall market

North America is expected to hold higher market share for voltage calibrators during the forecast period. The contribution is primarily due to the presence of well-established players across the region, especially across the U.S. and Canada. North America is home to many well-established players from the voltage calibrator domain including REED Instruments, Extech Instruments, Valhalla Scientific Inc., and Practical Instrument Electronics, Inc. Furthermore, North America is witnessing higher adoption of voltage calibrators due to continuously rising electronic manufacturing industry across the region. Many companies are trying to capture a larger customer base for additional revenue generation. For instance, PCE Holding GmbH conducts various kinds of marketing activities to capture a larger customer base for significant revenue generation and company development. PCE Instruments, the subsidiary of PCE Holding GmbH, provides different types of calibrators including its own as well as by others brands and participates in different trade shows across Turkey, Germany, and Russia. Additionally, the company also focuses on the web mode as well as printing media to market its products.

Yokogawa Test & Measurement Corporation, Extech Instruments, PCE Holding GmbH, Time Electronics Ltd, and AOIP among others are some of the major players operating in the voltage calibrator market profiled in this study. Details such as financials, SWOT analysis, business strategies, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as part of company profiling. Players are focusing on expanding their distributor network around the globe to increase customer reach and to generate additional revenue from voltage calibrators.