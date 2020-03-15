Voiding Cystourethrogram Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth During 2018-2028

Voiding Cystourethrogram utilizes a technique in order to visualize the patient’s urinary bladder and urethra while the patient urinates. Voiding cystourethrogram involves catheterizing the patient by filling up the urinary bladder with the use of a radiocontrast agent, majorly diatrizoic acid. Furthermore, under real time x-rays (fluoroscopy), the medical professional, specifically a radiologist, analyzes the contrast agent moving into the urinary bladder and observes the patient’s anatomy. If the contrast agent starts moving into the ureters and back in the kidneys, the medical professional diagnoses the patient with vesicoureteral reflux and marks the severity degree score. The entire examination involving a voiding cystourethrogram concludes when the patient voids the urinary bladder while being observed under fluoroscopy. The fluid consumption promotes the contrast agent excretion post procedure. Majorly children diagnosed with UTIs (Urinary Tract Infections) are advised to go through a voiding cystourethrogram procedure for determining the risks associated and subsequent infections causing potential kidney damage. Voiding cystourethrogram is thus, a very useful tool for the diagnosis of any kind of abnormality related to the lower urinary tract or the bladder, majorly for children.

Voiding Cystourethrogram Market: Drivers and Restraints-

Growing incidence of Urinary Tract Infections, majorly in children, and increase in number of imaging procedures, worldwide, is expected to boost the demand for voiding cystourethrogram market during the forecast period. Growing awareness on uncovering the vesicoureteral reflux in patients, specifically in children, when they are diagnosed with Urinary Tract Infection, also to further determining any kind of stricture in the bladder is expected to contribute highly to the market growth for voiding cystourethrogram. Increase in healthcare expenditure and improved reimbursement policies for voiding cystourethrogramy by the government is also expected to fuel the market growth for voiding cystourethrogramy during the forecast period. However, several side effects associated with voiding cystourethrogramy, such as, hot flashes, vomiting, nausea, breathing problem, low blood pressure, swelling of the throat or mouth, and cardiac arrests could hamper market growth for voiding cystourethrogram. High procedure cost for voiding cystourethrogram could also obstruct the market growth for voiding cystourethrogram during the forecast period.

Voiding Cystourethrogram Market: Segmentation

On the basis of Product type, Voiding Cystourethrogram Market can be segmented as:

Instruments Fluoroscope Catheter

Reagents Radiocontrast Agent Others



On the basis of Age Group, Voiding Cystourethrogram Market can be segmented as:

Adult Voiding Cystourethrogram

Pediatric Voiding Cystourethrogram

On the basis of End Use, Voiding Cystourethrogram Market can be segmented as:

Hospitals

Radiology Centers

Specialty Clinics

On the basis of geography, Voiding Cystourethrogram Market can be segmented as:

North- America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Asia-Pacific excluding China & Japan

China

Japan

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Voiding Cystourethrogram Market: Overview

Global Voiding Cystourethrogram market has witnessed significant growth rate owing it to the high demand by the pediatric population. Voiding cystourethrogram is one of the most common procedures performed by pediatric radiologists. There are certain rare side-effects that are also associated with the use of the radiocontrast agent use during a voiding cystourethrogram procedures, such as, any anaphylactic reaction to the contrast agent, or bladder perforation. Abnormal results obtained by the voiding cystourethrogram may have several connotations, which involve, but are not specifically limited to, reflux nephropathy, neurogenic bladder, urethral/bladder diverticula and ureterocele (which is the ballooning of distal ureter while it opens in the urinary bladder to form a pouch).

Voiding Cystourethrogram Market: Region-wise Outlook

North America’s Voiding Cystourethrogram market is growing owing it to the high procedure adoption rate and is expected to dominate during the forecast period due to growing number of imaging centers and improved healthcare expenditure for imaging procedures. The incidence of pediatric urology disorders, majorly urinary tract infections, is increasing which also contributes to the share in the voiding cystourethrogram market for the region. Europe’s Voiding Cystourethrogram market is also expected to grow at a significant rate due to improved healthcare infrastructure and availability of Voiding Cystourethrogram procedure in the region. Improved reimbursement policies is also expected to boost the market growth for voiding cystourethrogram in the region. MEA’s Voiding Cystourethrogram market is projected to grow at a decent rate due to low healthcare expenditure and less availability of the procedure.

Voiding Cystourethrogram Market: Key Market Participants

Some of the market participants in the Global Voiding Cystourethrogram market identified across the value chain include: Merck & Co., Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., General Electric Company, Block Imaging International, Inc., Carestream Health, Inc. Siemens AG, BMI Biomedical International s.r.l., Hitachi Medical Systems, Medtronic, and FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation.