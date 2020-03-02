Void Pattern Tamper-evident Tapes Market Growth Overview and Predictions on Size, Share and Trend Through 2028

The consistently growing food and beverage industry will positively impact the tamper-evident packaging market. However, stringent regulations, specifically in the pharmaceutical industry call for the testing of tamper-evident packaging and adherence of packaging to guidelines that have been laid down. The Void Pattern Tamper-evident Tapes Market is estimated to have significant growth during the forecast period, as per the increasing packaging mix and changes in temperature related parameters.

Tamper-evident packaging is increasing by leaps and bounds globally, as product counterfeiting has become a concerning factor. Void pattern tamper-evident tapes simply leave a VOID or OPENED message to carton surfaces, providing convenience to the consumer. Manufacturers are adopting void pattern tamper-evident tapes to enhance the safety measures and security of the product. Void pattern tamper-evident tapes provide superior authentication to different industrial products. They offer a positive control over unauthorized interference with any packaging content. Void pattern tamper-evident tapes are used for different types of applications such as cardboard box seals, chemical drum seals, carton seals, and document seals among others. Void pattern tamper-evident tapes, when applied, can only be opened for the targeted application, as it detects an already-used product from a distance. The void pattern tamper-evident tapes market is estimated to expand during the forecast period, as tamper-evident packaging is essential for valuable and delicate products. Void pattern tamper-evident tapes are made up of high-quality materials which include polyethylene in it. Hence, these are suitable for almost all outdoor and indoor surfaces.

Void pattern tamper-evident tapes are specifically designed to secure the packaged product, ensuring no damage to it. Void pattern tamper-evident tapes market is estimated to experience significant growth in the upcoming years, as security labels play an essential role in protective packaging. The void pattern tamper-evident tapes market is undergoing expansion due to an increment in demand for secure packaging solutions. Void pattern tamper-evident tapes are preferred instead of labels in industrial and bulk packaging of valuable products. Some packaging formats which have secured sealing do not require void pattern tamper-evident tapes. The void pattern tamper-evident tapes market is estimated to expand as manufacturers are giving more importance to the safety and security of products. Food and beverages and cosmetics industries have also picked up on tamper-evident packaging due to the rising safety concerns.

Global Void Pattern Tamper-evident Tapes Market: Key Players

3M Company

Intertronix

Resource Label Group, LLC

Shenzhen Zolo Packaging Technology Co., Ltd.

Hira Holovision

Tamper Technologies Ltd.

Multifoil

Ecowolfe Security Labels

The North American void pattern tamper-evident tapes market is estimated to have moderate growth, as manufacturing capabilities need to meet FDA regulations for direct and indirect food contact. Manufacturers of void pattern tamper-evident tapes in the United States may face legislative issues in food grade applications for tamper-evident packaging. The Asia Pacific region is expected to have significant growth during the forecast period in the void pattern tamper-evident tapes market, due to the demand for anti-counterfeiting in India and China.

Manufacturers prefer tamper-evident packaging for security purposes and to gain consumer confidence. Void pattern tamper-evident tapes are preferred by companies to ensure better sealing and protective packaging. For instance, Ecowolfe Security Labels provides void pattern tamper-evident tapes of different types such as permanent, residue, and low-residue tapes.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with void pattern tamper-evident tapes market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on void pattern tamper-evident tapes market segments and geographies.

