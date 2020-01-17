Voice to Text on Mobile Devices 2018 Global Market Key Players – Nuance Communications, Microsoft Inc, Agnitio SL, Biotrust, VoiceVault – Analysis and Forecast to 2023

This report studies the Voice to Text on Mobile Devices market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Voice to Text on Mobile Devices market by product type and applications/end industries.

The factors driving the speech and voice recognition market are the growing instances of fraud in several end-user firm segments such as enterprise, healthcare, adoption of mobile banking (by several national and international banks), and e-commerce retailers.

The global Voice to Text on Mobile Devices market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Voice to Text on Mobile Devices.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Nuance Communications

Microsoft Inc.

Agnitio SL

Biotrust

VoiceVault

VoiceBox Technologies Corp.

LumenVox LLC

M2Sys LLC

Raytheon BBN Technologies

M2SyS LLC

ValidSoft UK Limited

Advanced Voice Recognition Systems

Sensory Inc.

MMODAL Inc.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Artificial Intelligence

Non-Artificial Intelligence

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Automotive

Enterprise

Consumer

Healthcare

Others

