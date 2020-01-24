Voice Recognition for Automotive Global Market, Industry Analysis, Growth Trends, Opportunity and Forecast 2018 to 2023

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Voice Recognition for Automotive Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database.
This report provides in depth study of “Voice Recognition for Automotive Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Voice Recognition for Automotive Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
This report focuses on the global Voice Recognition for Automotive status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Voice Recognition for Automotive development in United States, Europe and China.
The hybrid technology is estimated to be the largest growing segment of the voice recognition system market in terms of volume.
The majority of consumers are now demanding advanced comfort and convenience features, which largely influence their purchase decisions. The rising trend of premium vehicles equipped with advanced convenience features is also an important factor to be considered for the growth of voice recognition system market.
The key players covered in this study
Alphabet
Apple
Harman
Inago
Lumenvox
Microsoft
Nuance
Sensory
Vocalzoom
Voicebox
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Embedded
Hybrid
Market segment by Application, split into
ICE
BEV
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Voice Recognition for Automotive Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Embedded
1.4.3 Hybrid
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Voice Recognition for Automotive Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 ICE
1.5.3 BEV
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Voice Recognition for Automotive Market Size
2.2 Voice Recognition for Automotive Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Voice Recognition for Automotive Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Voice Recognition for Automotive Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Alphabet
12.1.1 Alphabet Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Voice Recognition for Automotive Introduction
12.1.4 Alphabet Revenue in Voice Recognition for Automotive Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Alphabet Recent Development
12.2 Apple
12.2.1 Apple Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Voice Recognition for Automotive Introduction
12.2.4 Apple Revenue in Voice Recognition for Automotive Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Apple Recent Development
12.3 Harman
12.3.1 Harman Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Voice Recognition for Automotive Introduction
12.3.4 Harman Revenue in Voice Recognition for Automotive Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Harman Recent Development
12.4 Inago
12.4.1 Inago Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Voice Recognition for Automotive Introduction
12.4.4 Inago Revenue in Voice Recognition for Automotive Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Inago Recent Development
12.5 Lumenvox
12.5.1 Lumenvox Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Voice Recognition for Automotive Introduction
12.5.4 Lumenvox Revenue in Voice Recognition for Automotive Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Lumenvox Recent Development
12.6 Microsoft
12.6.1 Microsoft Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Voice Recognition for Automotive Introduction
12.6.4 Microsoft Revenue in Voice Recognition for Automotive Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Microsoft Recent Development
12.7 Nuance
12.7.1 Nuance Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Voice Recognition for Automotive Introduction
12.7.4 Nuance Revenue in Voice Recognition for Automotive Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Nuance Recent Development
12.8 Sensory
12.8.1 Sensory Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Voice Recognition for Automotive Introduction
12.8.4 Sensory Revenue in Voice Recognition for Automotive Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Sensory Recent Development
12.9 Vocalzoom
12.9.1 Vocalzoom Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Voice Recognition for Automotive Introduction
12.9.4 Vocalzoom Revenue in Voice Recognition for Automotive Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Vocalzoom Recent Development
12.10 Voicebox
12.10.1 Voicebox Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Voice Recognition for Automotive Introduction
12.10.4 Voicebox Revenue in Voice Recognition for Automotive Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Voicebox Recent Development
