Voice Over Wireless LAN Market 2019: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, Forecast to 2023

Voice Over Wireless LAN Market Information by Solution (Hardware, Service), Application (Unified Communication & Collaboration, Security & Emergency Alarms, Other), End-User (Residential & SOHO, Healthcare, Public Sector & Government Offices, Retail Facilities & Warehouses, Education, Manufacturing & Distribution, Logistics & Transportation, Hospitality, Others), and Region-Global – Forecast to 2023

Key Competitors:

Key contributors in the voice over wireless LAN market growth are Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Aruba Networks, Inc. (U.S.), Zebra Technologies Corporation (U.S.), Ruckus Wireless, Inc. (U.S.), Aerohive Networks, Inc. (U.S.), Extreme Networks, Inc. (U.S.), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), Avaya Inc. (U.S.), Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (France), and Dell Inc (U.S.).

Market Overview:

Effective communication is the key to success for any organization. Voice over wireless LAN provides just that by sharing existing WiFi network at low, or no-cost. The system works like land mobile radio system or walkie-talkie systems with a wireless framework and sends voice as discrete data packets instead of using analog voice flow. The global voice over wireless LAN market is ready to take a giant leap and double up its valuation from USD 15.01 billion in 2015 to USD 34.68 billion by 2022. The voice over wireless LAN market would also record an impressive growth with CAGR 11.65% during the forecast period (2019-2023). The published report on voice over wireless LAN market by Market Research Future (MRFR) includes an in-depth analysis of the factors for a better understanding of the market.

Major factors to influence the growth of the voice over wireless LAN market are efficient & low-cost WiFi solution, improved indoor coverage through WiFi, and its ability to handle increasing data traffic. Effective communication has become the need of the hour and if it is available at little or no-cost then the profit margin of any company increases. This is one major trigger that can help the voice over wireless LAN market cement its position. In addition, its efficiency in handling massive data and sorting it out accordingly has increased and the enhanced coverage it provides is something to cheer for. These factors can ensure voice over wireless LAN market growth.

However, its installation procedure and infrastructural setup require huge investment which can hold back the voice over wireless LAN market growth during the forecast period. But its integration with the 5G technology can open up vistas steering the voice over wireless LAN market away from any long-time halt.

Segmentation:

Based on solution, the Voice Over Wireless LAN Market can be segmented into hardware and services. Hardware is leading the segment and can be sub-segmented into wireless LAN access points, wireless LAN controller, wireless hotspot gateways, voice handsets/IP wireless phones, and others. Services can be sub-segmented into network planning & design, deployment, upgradation, & implementation, and training, support, & maintenance.

Based on application, the voice over wireless LAN market can be segmented into unified communication & collaboration, security & emergency alarms, and others. Under the other, price marking, shipment tracking, and inventory management have been segmented.

Based on end-user, the voice over wireless LAN market can be segmented into residential & small office/home office (SOHO), healthcare, public sector & government offices, retail facilities & warehouses, education, manufacturing & distribution, logistics & transportation, hospitality, and others. Under the others, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), IT & Telecom are segments that impacts significantly. Residential & SOHO segment is leading the market with considerable share.

Regional Analysis:

North America, at present, is leading the global market with considerable market share. Its infrastructural superiority is providing the perfect ambiance for the voice over wireless LAN market. Furthermore, the region is integrating the latest technologies at an express speed to make sure that it stays ahead of the rest. This gives the voice over wireless LAN market enough scope to expand and percolate through various industries.

European industrial strategies are also benefitting the voice over wireless LAN market considerably. Infrastructural setup is commendable and it amply backs the regional growth. The APAC market is showing great promise. As uncharted territories are great in number, the region holds tremendous prospect and is lucrative enough to make sure market behemoths take interest in it. Furthermore, companies are finding the region fit for their expansion plans which ensures voice over wireless LAN market growth.

Market Insight:

The global voice over wireless LAN market experiences significant strategic involvement from diverse companies that set the market on an upscale track. These tactics include mostly merger, collaboration, acquisition, and other methods for market expansion.

Cisco Systems, Inc. bought BroadSoft in 2019 which can be a step towards the future of communication. BroadSoft can better Cisco’s market portfolio.

Hewlett-Packard (HP) in 2019, bought Aruba Networks, Inc., a leading provider of network access solutions for the mobile enterprise.

Global Voice Over Wireless LAN Market by Solution

Hardware

Wireless LAN Access Points Wireless LAN Controller Wireless Hotspot Gateways Voice Handsets/IP Wireless Phones Others

Services

Network Planning & Design Deployment, Upgradation, & Implementation Training, Support, & Maintenance

Global Voice Over Wireless LAN Market by Application

Unified Communication & Collaboration

Security & Emergency Alarm

Others

Price Marking Shipment Tracking Inventory Management

Global Voice Over Wireless LAN Market by End-user

Residential & Small Office/Home Office (SOHO),

Healthcare,

Public Sector & Government Offices,

Retail Facilities & Warehouses,

Education,

Manufacturing & Distribution,

Logistics & Transportation,

Hospitality

Others

BFSI IT & Telecom

Global Voice Over Wireless LAN Market by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Rest-of-the-World (RoW)

