VOICE-DIRECTED WAREHOUSING SOLUTIONS MARKET 2019 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2025

Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions enable warehouse holders to manage their distribution centers with the help of voice-directed systems. These systems support two processes, namely speech recognition and speech synthesis. The operator is provided a headset and a voice terminal, and is guided through each step by voice commands with the help of speech recognition technology. The speech synthesis technology enables the system to understand a user’s response. Voice-directed systems guide through all the locations and help the staff pick orders accurately, thereby reducing errors and increasing labor productivity.
Revenue from the voice-directed warehousing solutions market in North America and Europe is expected to collectively account for over 42% of the global voice-directed warehousing solutions market revenue in 2018.
In 2018, the global Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Honeywell
Dematic
Voiteq Ltd
Ehrhardt + Partner Group
Zebra Technologies
Lucas Systems
Speech Interface Design
Voxware
Zetes Industries
Ivanti
Business Computer Projects
Symphony EYC Solution
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Voice-Directed Warehousing Platform
Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Electrical & Electronics
Food & Beverage
Pharmaceutical
E-Commerce
Retail
Tracking, Logistics, & Transport
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents – Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Voice-Directed Warehousing Platform
1.4.3 Services
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Electrical & Electronics
1.5.3 Food & Beverage
1.5.4 Pharmaceutical
1.5.5 E-Commerce
1.5.6 Retail
1.5.7 Tracking, Logistics, & Transport
1.5.8 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Market Size
2.2 Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.3 Global Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
…….
