VOICE-DIRECTED WAREHOUSING SOLUTIONS MARKET 2019 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2025

Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions enable warehouse holders to manage their distribution centers with the help of voice-directed systems. These systems support two processes, namely speech recognition and speech synthesis. The operator is provided a headset and a voice terminal, and is guided through each step by voice commands with the help of speech recognition technology. The speech synthesis technology enables the system to understand a user’s response. Voice-directed systems guide through all the locations and help the staff pick orders accurately, thereby reducing errors and increasing labor productivity.

Revenue from the voice-directed warehousing solutions market in North America and Europe is expected to collectively account for over 42% of the global voice-directed warehousing solutions market revenue in 2018.

In 2018, the global Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Voice-Directed Warehousing Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Honeywell

Dematic

Voiteq Ltd

Ehrhardt + Partner Group

Zebra Technologies

Lucas Systems

Speech Interface Design

Voxware

Zetes Industries

Ivanti

Business Computer Projects

Symphony EYC Solution

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Voice-Directed Warehousing Platform

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Electrical & Electronics

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

E-Commerce

Retail

Tracking, Logistics, & Transport

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

