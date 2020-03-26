Voice Analytics Market Size and Share to See Modest Growth Through 2026

A latest market study, titled “Global Voice Analytics Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast to 2026”, has been featured on Kenneth Research. Which includes detailed analysis of industry growth, top key players and their details like profile, revenue, new launching, technology up gradation, revenue etc.

Global Voice Analytics Market is valued approximately USD 550.3 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 19.4% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Voice analytics refers to the process of evaluating recorded calls to collect information. Voice analytical is done to improve communication and future interaction with customers. In order to resolve customer issues or concerns, resulting in increased sales as well as improved customer satisfaction, Various market players adopting smart technology of voice analytics. Speech analytics provides quality of analysis to recorded phone conversations of the company and its customers. In addition, it can recognize the areas where contact center managers may require additional training or tutoring and automatically monitor the customer service provided on calls. This tremendous growth of urbanized industrial sector encourages the growth of voice analytics market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global Voice Analytics is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. The North America is the leading region across the world. Factors such as, rising population & urbanization, rapid industrialization, increase in focus on innovations obtained from R&D and technology, witnessed to expand the growth of Voice Analytics market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Major market player included in this report are:

Verint Systems, NICE, Avaya, ThoughtSpot, Uniphore, Calabrio, Talkdesk, RankMiner, VoiceBase, Beyond Verbal

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

Target Audience of the Global Voice Analytics in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Sentiment Analysis

Sales & Marketing

Risk & Fraud Detection

Call Monitoring

Others

By Component:

Solution

Services

By Deployment Mode:

Cloud

On-Premises

By Organization Size:

Small & Medium Sized Enterprise

Large Enterprise

By Vertical:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Retail & Ecommerce

Telecommunication

Healthcare

Government & Defence

others

By Region:

North America

S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

