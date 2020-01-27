Vodka Global Market 2018 Top Key Players – Popov, SKYY, Tito’s Handmade, New Amsterdam, Grand Teton, UV Blue, Deep Eddy and Forecast to 2025

This report studies the global market size of Vodka in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Vodka in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Vodka market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
In 2017, the global Vodka market size was million US$ and is forecast to million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Vodka market based on company, product type, application and key regions.
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Vodka include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Vodka include
Popov
SKYY
Tito’s Handmade
New Amsterdam
Grand Teton
UV Blue
Deep Eddy
Taaka
Platinum 7X
Burnett’s
UV
Nikolai
Western Son Texas
Smirnoff Raspberry
Hangar One
Karkov
Rain Organics
Market Size Split by Type
Poland Vodka
Russia Vodka
Sweden Vodka
Market Size Split by Application
Direct Selling
Distribution Selling
Market size split by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Vodka Product
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Vodka Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Poland Vodka
1.4.3 Russia Vodka
1.4.4 Sweden Vodka
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Vodka Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Direct Selling
1.5.3 Distribution Selling
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Vodka Market Size
2.1.1 Global Vodka Revenue 2016-2025
2.1.2 Global Vodka Sales 2016-2025
2.2 Vodka Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Vodka Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Vodka Revenue by Regions
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
3.1 Vodka Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Vodka Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Vodka Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.3 Global Vodka Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Vodka Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Vodka Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2018)
3.2.2 Vodka Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2018)
3.3 Vodka Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Vodka Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Vodka Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Vodka Product Category
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Vodka Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
……..CONTINUED
