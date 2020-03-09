Vocal Cord Paralysis Market 2019 Global Market Challenge, Driver, Trends & Forecast to 2023

The report provides a comprehensive overview of the market complete with statistical graphs to support the forecasted figures. Our analysts make insightful predictions regarding the scope of the market and its future prospects. MRFR’s report includes a thorough analysis of the global vocal cord paralysis market segmented on the basis of type, treatment, and region. Numerous growth strategies undertaken by companies as well as the latest trends driving the market are outlined in the report. The market share of all prominent players and their current position is discussed in minute detail. It analyzes new revenue sources for players and emphasizes on the various strategies implemented by players.

The global vocal cord paralysis market is expected to exhibit a 3.8% CAGR from 2018 to 2023 (forecast period), as per the latest report by Market Research Future (MRFR) owing to prevalence of brain disorders. Vocal cord paralysis is a medical condition in which nerves leading to vocal cords are damaged causing dysphonia. It is also known as vocal fold paresis.

Growing cases of neck, head, and laryngeal cancers is one of the major factors expected to bolster market demand over the forecast period. Moreover, surgeries carry the highest risk of causing vocal cord paralysis. Technological advances in the medical sector such as endoscopy, laryngoscopy, and others can be used in rapid diagnosis of the condition and thrust the market growth to new heights. Increased healthcare expenditure of several countries can facilitate the market demand till 2023. Favorable medical reimbursement schemes provided in various economies offer the vocal cord paralysis market scope to expand in the forthcoming years.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the vocal cord paralysis market include Cytophil, Inc. (U.S.), Teleflex Incorporated (U.S.), Medtronic Plc (U.S.), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Stryker Corporation (U.S.), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan), LifeCell Corporation (U.S.), Therapy Solutions Inc. (U.S.), KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), and Smiths Group Plc (U.K.).

The report offers a comprehensive analysis on the profiles on these market players and assesses their current standing in the market. Company history coupled with annual turnover, profit margins, segmental share, SWOT analysis, growth strategies, expansion techniques, and latest R&D initiatives are discussed in minute detail.

Segmentation

By type, the market is divided into unilateral and bilateral. Treatment options in the vocal cord paralysis market voice therapy and surgery. The surgery treatment segment is further divided into structural implants, tracheotomy, bulk injection (phonosurgery), and vocal cord repositioning. The segments covered in the vocal cord paralysis market report are analyzed with respect to four regions namely – Americas, Middle East & Africa (MEA), Asia Pacific (APAC), and Europe. The report discusses in detail the various players residing in these regions and their respective strategies to climb up the market standings.

Regional Analysis

By region, the global vocal cord paralysis market has been segmented into the Americas, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

The Americas accounted for the largest share of 35.4% share of the global market in 2017 and is due to reach USD 1,007.5 Mn in 2023 at a CAGR of 3.4% by the end of the forecast period. Robust healthcare sector, technological superiority, and rising expenditure ion healthcare sector drive the market in the Americas. In addition, the region is highly aware of the medical condition which is acts a plus for the growth of the market.

Europe is a prominent market for vocal cord paralysis and is likely to scale valuation of USD 958.1 Mn at a CAGR of 4% by the end of the forecast period. Similar factors spur the Europe market as the Americas. Also, favorable reimbursement policies and high government support create a conducive environment for the growth of the Europe vocal cord paralysis market.

APAC vocal cord paralysis market is likely to exhibit rapid growth over the forecast period and emerge as the fastest growing market over the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of laryngeal cancer, availability of affordable treatment options and high expenditure on healthcare drive the market in APAC. The APAC market is expected to capture a CAGR of 4.11% over the forecast period.

The MEA market for vocal cord is expected to hold the least share of the market and expand at a CAGR of 3.90% over the forecast period.

