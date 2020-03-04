VNA & PACS 2018 Global Market Key Players – Agfa HealthCare, GE Healthcare, INFINITT Healthcare CO, Mach7 Technologies, Merge Healthcare Inc – Analysis and Forecast to 2025

This report focuses on the global VNA & PACS status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the VNA & PACS development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Agfa HealthCare

GE Healthcare

INFINITT Healthcare CO.

Mach7 Technologies

Merge Healthcare Inc.

Sectra AB

BridgeHead Software Limited

Carestream Health Inc.

Fujifilm Medical Systems U.S.A.

Hyland Software Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

McKesson Corporation

Novarad Corporation

Siemens Healthineers

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

VNA

PACS

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

Diagnostic Imaging Center

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

Table Of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global VNA & PACS Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 VNA

1.4.3 PACS

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global VNA & PACS Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Hospitals

1.5.3 Diagnostic Imaging Center

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 VNA & PACS Market Size

2.2 VNA & PACS Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 VNA & PACS Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 VNA & PACS Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

………..

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Agfa HealthCare

12.1.1 Agfa HealthCare Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 VNA & PACS Introduction

12.1.4 Agfa HealthCare Revenue in VNA & PACS Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Agfa HealthCare Recent Development

12.2 GE Healthcare

12.2.1 GE Healthcare Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 VNA & PACS Introduction

12.2.4 GE Healthcare Revenue in VNA & PACS Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 GE Healthcare Recent Development

12.3 INFINITT Healthcare CO.

12.3.1 INFINITT Healthcare CO. Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 VNA & PACS Introduction

12.3.4 INFINITT Healthcare CO. Revenue in VNA & PACS Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 INFINITT Healthcare CO. Recent Development

12.4 Mach7 Technologies

12.4.1 Mach7 Technologies Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 VNA & PACS Introduction

12.4.4 Mach7 Technologies Revenue in VNA & PACS Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Mach7 Technologies Recent Development

12.5 Merge Healthcare Inc.

12.5.1 Merge Healthcare Inc. Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 VNA & PACS Introduction

12.5.4 Merge Healthcare Inc. Revenue in VNA & PACS Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Merge Healthcare Inc. Recent Development

Continued…….

