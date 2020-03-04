VNA & PACS 2018 Global Market Key Players – Agfa HealthCare, GE Healthcare, INFINITT Healthcare CO, Mach7 Technologies, Merge Healthcare Inc – Analysis and Forecast to 2025

This report focuses on the global VNA & PACS status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the VNA & PACS development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Agfa HealthCare
GE Healthcare
INFINITT Healthcare CO.
Mach7 Technologies
Merge Healthcare Inc.
Sectra AB
BridgeHead Software Limited
Carestream Health Inc.
Fujifilm Medical Systems U.S.A.
Hyland Software Inc.
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
McKesson Corporation
Novarad Corporation
Siemens Healthineers
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
VNA
PACS
Market segment by Application, split into
Hospitals
Diagnostic Imaging Center
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global VNA & PACS status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the VNA & PACS development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table Of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global VNA & PACS Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 VNA
1.4.3 PACS
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global VNA & PACS Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Hospitals
1.5.3 Diagnostic Imaging Center
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 VNA & PACS Market Size
2.2 VNA & PACS Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 VNA & PACS Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 VNA & PACS Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
………..
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Agfa HealthCare
12.1.1 Agfa HealthCare Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 VNA & PACS Introduction
12.1.4 Agfa HealthCare Revenue in VNA & PACS Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Agfa HealthCare Recent Development
12.2 GE Healthcare
12.2.1 GE Healthcare Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 VNA & PACS Introduction
12.2.4 GE Healthcare Revenue in VNA & PACS Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 GE Healthcare Recent Development
12.3 INFINITT Healthcare CO.
12.3.1 INFINITT Healthcare CO. Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 VNA & PACS Introduction
12.3.4 INFINITT Healthcare CO. Revenue in VNA & PACS Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 INFINITT Healthcare CO. Recent Development
12.4 Mach7 Technologies
12.4.1 Mach7 Technologies Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 VNA & PACS Introduction
12.4.4 Mach7 Technologies Revenue in VNA & PACS Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Mach7 Technologies Recent Development
12.5 Merge Healthcare Inc.
12.5.1 Merge Healthcare Inc. Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 VNA & PACS Introduction
12.5.4 Merge Healthcare Inc. Revenue in VNA & PACS Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Merge Healthcare Inc. Recent Development
Continued…….
