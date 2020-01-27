Vitamins Global Industry 2018 Sales, Supply and Consumption Forecasts to 2023

Vitamins are organic chemical compounds and a vital nutrient which an organism needs in minor quantities for the functioning of metabolism in the body. Vitamins cannot be synthesized in the body, but they can be consumed through food or supplements. Insufficient intake of vitamins may result in deficiency diseases and disorders such as night blindness, scurvy, and xerophthalmia.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Vitamins in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

According to the report, one of the key growth drivers for the global vitamins market is the benefits provided by such vitamins include improving hair, skin, and nail texture. As a result of the increasing use of vitamins within the cosmetic market is leading to the overall growth of the global vitamins market.

The worldwide market for Vitamins is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

DSM

Lonza

CSPC

BASF

Zhejiang Medicine

Shandong Luwei Pharmaceutical

Northeast Pharmaceutical

North China Pharmaceutical

NHU

Jubilant Life Sciences

Vertellus

Brother Enterprises

Adisseo

Zhejiang Garden Biochemical

Kingdomway

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Vitamin A

Vitamin B3

Vitamin B5

Vitamin D3

Vitamin E

Vitamin C

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Feed Additives

Pharmaceuticals And Cosmetics

Food And Beverage

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Vitamins Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Vitamin A

1.2.2 Vitamin B3

1.2.3 Vitamin B5

1.2.4 Vitamin D3

1.2.5 Vitamin E

1.2.6 Vitamin C

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Feed Additives

1.3.2 Pharmaceuticals And Cosmetics

1.3.3 Food And Beverage

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 DSM

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Vitamins Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 DSM Vitamins Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Lonza

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Vitamins Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Lonza Vitamins Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 CSPC

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Vitamins Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 CSPC Vitamins Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 BASF

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Vitamins Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 BASF Vitamins Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 Zhejiang Medicine

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Vitamins Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Zhejiang Medicine Vitamins Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6 Shandong Luwei Pharmaceutical

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Vitamins Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Shandong Luwei Pharmaceutical Vitamins Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

……..CONTINUED

