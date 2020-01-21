Vitamin Ingredients Market 2018 Global Share, Trends, Demand, Challenges and Opportunities Research Report Forecast to 2023

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Vitamin Ingredients Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 139 Pages With Detailed Analysis.

Vitamins are of two sorts — water soluble (A, D, E, and K) and fat soluble (vitamin B and vitamin C). Vitamin B can be of the following types B1 (thiamine), B2(riboflavin), B3 (niacin), B5 (pantothenic), B6, B12, B9, and B7. The chemical ingredients that constitute vitamins are called vitamers. Vitamins can contain multiple vitamers. For example, Vitamin A contains six vitamers — retinal, retinol, and four types of carotenoids. Human body does not produce vitamin by itself, so human beings depend on secondary sources such as food and supplements for vitamins.

This report focuses on the Vitamin Ingredients in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

With an increasing number of customers taking responsibility of their health and well-being, the global market for vitamin ingredients has been witnessing a substantial rise since the last few years. The rising awareness among people about lifestyle diseases and preventive healthcare has been boosting the demand for vitamin ingredients substantially across the world.

The worldwide market for Vitamin Ingredients is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Amway

BASF

DSM

DuPont

Lonza

AIE Pharmaceuticals

Aland (Jiangsu) Nutraceutical

Atlantic Essential Products

Bactolac Pharmaceutical

Bluebonnet Nutrition

Glanbia Nutritionals

Kirkman

Nulab

Nutrilo

ParkAcre

Pfizer

Private Label Nutraceuticals

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Vitamin A

Vitamin B3

Vitamin B5

Vitamin D3

Vitamin E

Vitamin C

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Feed Additives

Pharmaceuticals And Cosmetics

Food And Beverage

