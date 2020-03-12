Visual Analytics Market – Size, Trends, Growth, Industry Analysis, Share and Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights

Visual analytics is a form of inquiry in which data that provides insight into solving a problem is displayed in an interactive, graphical manner. A visual analytics system will often use a specific software dashboard to present analytics results visually. The visual analytics interface makes it easy for the user to understand the results, at which time that user can make changes that further direct the computer’s algorithmic process.

Regional Analysis

The competitive landscape of Global Visual Analytics Market is formed by major players of the market and some of the new entrants. The visual analytics has driven many areas like IT, retail, BFSI, manufacturing, Military & Defence, and transportation & logistics among others. Geographically, North America leads the market for visual analytics. Being technically advanced and early adoption of visual analytics makes North America leading in the market. TIBCO Software Inc., a global leader in integration, API management and analytics, launched its latest software TIBCO Spotfire 7.11LTS which is considered as masterpiece in the field of visual analytics. Spotfire brings highly requested improvements in data wrangling, cross tables, tables and maps, and it also makes the life of the user easy through improvements in scheduled updates and management of multiple sites.

Qlik, a leader in visual analytics, has developed a new web-based app for consumers that allows them to quickly and easily compare the cost of living across eight key cities in Asia Pacific (APAC) – Hong Kong, Kuala Lumpur, Mumbai, Seoul, Shanghai, Singapore, Sydney and Tokyo. The Qlik APAC Cost of Living app, uses embedded visual analytics to enable users to uncover insights into the cost of living across different cities in the region. The app incorporates a broad cross-section of goods such as property, transport, education, entertainment, utilities, food, restaurants and clothing, in addition to allowing users to select Budget, Mid-range or Expensive across any cost category. By using visual analytics to compare the average cost of living in various cities, it is easy to integrate visual representations enable immigrants, as well as local residents, to compare selected APAC cities side by side, and drill into the data to find out how their city of choice stacks up against the rest.

FTI Consulting Asia Pacific, a business advisory firm which is into corporate finance and restructuring, launched visual analytics software called Radiance. Radiance is a highly scalable, visual analytics platform that brings clarity and meaning to a massive amount of electronically stored information inside today’s corporations. Radiance helps organizations rapidly protect, control and understand their vast information ecosystem. It also allows organizations to connect to, process, visualize and analyse the metadata and content from hundreds of millions of documents from disparate sources through a single, easy to use interface.

Key Players

The global Visual analytics market consists of some major players and new entrants in the market which includes IBM Corporation (U.S.), Oracle (U.S.) , SAP (Germany), SAS Institute (U.S.), Tableau Software (U.S.), Microsoft (U.S.), MicroStrategy (U.S.) , TIBCO Software (U.S.), Qlik (U.S.), and Alteryx (U.S.).

