Visual Analytics in Education Market 2019 In depth Study | Industry Revenue 2019

Higher education institutions have a major interest in increasing the educational quality and its effectiveness. Student retention and graduation levels constitute a particularly important quality measure of their effort. Academic Analytics is the business intelligence term used in academic settings. It especially facilitates creation of actionable intelligence to enhance learning and student success. Exploration and interactive visualization of multivariate data without significant reduction of dimensionality remains a challenge.

According to the report, one driver in the market is the increase in online content development and digitalization. E-learning course providers are creating and delivering content based on the availability of new and unique technological tools such as LMS and LCMS. LMS is a software that is used to share study materials online. LCMS is used to create, manage, and deliver e-learning content to users. They have become a critical part of any educational institution that has online education or training systems. With the centralized learning system provided by an LMS, institutions can offer learners with a wide variety of learning content.

The key players covered in this study

Oracle

Qlik Technologies

SAS Institute

Tableau

Domo

Dundas Data Visualization

IBM

Logi Analytics

MicroStrategy

SAP

Market Segment By Type, the product can be split into

On-premise

Cloud

Market Segment By Application, split into

Educational Institutions

Schools

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

