Visual Analytics in Education Market 2019 Global Key Players, Size, Applications & Growth Opportunities – Analysis to 2025

This report focuses on the global Visual Analytics in Education status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Visual Analytics in Education development in United States, Europe and China.

Higher education institutions have a major interest in increasing the educational quality and its effectiveness. Student retention and graduation levels constitute a particularly important quality measure of their effort. Academic Analytics is the business intelligence term used in academic settings. It especially facilitates creation of actionable intelligence to enhance learning and student success. Exploration and interactive visualization of multivariate data without significant reduction of dimensionality remains a challenge.

According to the report, one driver in the market is the increase in online content development and digitalization. E-learning course providers are creating and delivering content based on the availability of new and unique technological tools such as LMS and LCMS. LMS is a software that is used to share study materials online. LCMS is used to create, manage, and deliver e-learning content to users. They have become a critical part of any educational institution that has online education or training systems. With the centralized learning system provided by an LMS, institutions can offer learners with a wide variety of learning content.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3339194-global-visual-analytics-in-education-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

The key players covered in this study

Oracle

Qlik Technologies

SAS Institute

Tableau

Domo

Dundas Data Visualization

IBM

Logi Analytics

MicroStrategy

SAP

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-premise

Cloud

Market segment by Application, split into

Educational Institutions

Schools

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3339194-global-visual-analytics-in-education-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Visual Analytics in Education Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 On-premise

1.4.3 Cloud

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Visual Analytics in Education Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Educational Institutions

1.5.3 Schools

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Visual Analytics in Education Market Size

2.2 Visual Analytics in Education Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Visual Analytics in Education Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Visual Analytics in Education Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Visual Analytics in Education Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Visual Analytics in Education Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Visual Analytics in Education Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Visual Analytics in Education Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Visual Analytics in Education Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Visual Analytics in Education Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Visual Analytics in Education Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Oracle

12.1.1 Oracle Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Visual Analytics in Education Introduction

12.1.4 Oracle Revenue in Visual Analytics in Education Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Oracle Recent Development

12.2 Qlik Technologies

12.2.1 Qlik Technologies Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Visual Analytics in Education Introduction

12.2.4 Qlik Technologies Revenue in Visual Analytics in Education Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Qlik Technologies Recent Development

12.3 SAS Institute

12.3.1 SAS Institute Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Visual Analytics in Education Introduction

12.3.4 SAS Institute Revenue in Visual Analytics in Education Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 SAS Institute Recent Development

12.4 Tableau

12.4.1 Tableau Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Visual Analytics in Education Introduction

12.4.4 Tableau Revenue in Visual Analytics in Education Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Tableau Recent Development

12.5 Domo

12.5.1 Domo Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Visual Analytics in Education Introduction

12.5.4 Domo Revenue in Visual Analytics in Education Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Domo Recent Development

12.6 Dundas Data Visualization

12.6.1 Dundas Data Visualization Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Visual Analytics in Education Introduction

12.6.4 Dundas Data Visualization Revenue in Visual Analytics in Education Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Dundas Data Visualization Recent Development

12.7 IBM

12.7.1 IBM Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Visual Analytics in Education Introduction

12.7.4 IBM Revenue in Visual Analytics in Education Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 IBM Recent Development

12.8 Logi Analytics

12.8.1 Logi Analytics Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Visual Analytics in Education Introduction

12.8.4 Logi Analytics Revenue in Visual Analytics in Education Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Logi Analytics Recent Development

Continued…..

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com