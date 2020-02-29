Visual Analytics Global Market – Assessment, Opportunities, Insight, Trends, Key Players – Analysis Report to 2025

Visual Analytics Market 2019

This report focuses on the global Visual Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Visual Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Microsoft

SAS Institute

SAP

Tableau Software

QlikTech International

Arcadia Data

Alteryx

BeyondCore

Datameer

Datawatch

Logi Analytics

MicroStrategy

Oracle

OpenText (Actuate)

Pentaho

Platfora

Sisense

Teradata

TIBCO Software

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Consumer packaged goods (CPG) and retail

BFSI

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Market segment by Application, split into

Commerce

Industry

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Visual Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Visual Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

