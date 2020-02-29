Visible Light Communication Market Market 2016 to 2022 Status and Trend by Leading Companies, Regional Outlook

Visible light communication (VLC) is a data communications alternate which uses visible light between 400 and 800 THz. Visible light communication is a wireless technology that uses light generated by LED bulbs to provide a network for high-speed communication. This technology is known to be a lot cheaper and more efficient than Wi-Fi. The market for Visible light communication is expected to grow at a CAGR of 64% in the forecasted period of five years.

End-user/Technology

The market for Visible light communication has been growing due to demand for safer and faster wireless technology. With growing new technology reach to youngsters and use of wireless technology for most of them, the market has widened. The target audience for Visible communication market are Raw material and manufacturing equipment suppliers, Electronic design automation (EDA) and design tool vendors, Product manufacturers and suppliers, Component manufacturers, Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), Integrated device manufacturers (IDMs), Original design manufacturers (ODMs), ODM and OEM technology solution providers, Assembly, testing, and packaging vendors, Technology, service, and solution providers, Intellectual property (IP) core and licensing providers, Suppliers and distributors.

Market Dynamics

The major factor behind the growth of market for visible light communication is availability of high bandwidth. The visible light bandwidth spectrum is wider than that offered by radio frequency. This higher bandwidth helps get higher transfer rates and accommodation of more number of users.

Request For Free Sample @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10065252

Market Segmentation

The market for Visible light communication market can be segmented into five major segments. These are Indoor Networking, Location based services, underwater communication, intelligent traffic systems and in – flight communication and entertainment. Among these segments, the indoor networking segment has been growing exponentially, with a CAGR of almost 65% in the forecasted period of five years.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

The major regions for Visible Light communication market are America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Among these, America is the largest contributor to VLC market with a CAGR as high as 65% in the forecasted period. It is expected to dominate the industry and hold its position because of expansion of faster wireless technology in this region.

Key Players

The key players of Visible light communication market are fSONA Networks, LightPointe Communications, Nakagawa Laboratories, Oledcomm – France, Outstanding Technology, pureLiFi, Avago Technologies, ByteLight, Casio, LightBee, Lvx System, Panasonic, Philips, and Plaintree Systems.

Report Contents Regional Analysis Report Highlights

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Buy This Premium Report Now @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/report-purchase-id-10065252

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

Request For Customization @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/customization-request-10065252

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Name: David

Email : [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609