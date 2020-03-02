Viscosupplementation Market business analysis by CAGR, share, revenue and prominent key players

The global Viscosupplementation market is anticipated to reach USD 6.6 billion by 2026 according to new research published by Polaris Market Research. Based on the assessments circulated by the World Health Organization, the worldwide people of the age of 65 years or more is estimated to ascend from 7% from 2000 to 16% till 2050.

Viscosupplementation is a minimally invasive procedure helps to reduce the joint ache and increases the efficient condition of the osteoarthritic joint. Viscosupplementation involves the injection of a thick fluid known as hyaluronate into the knee. Hyaluronic acid is an elastic substance which is naturally secreted by mesothelial cells present in the body joints. Osteoarthritis the most common type of arthritis which is characterized by degeneration of cartilage, tissues, and loss of function that cover the ends of the bones in a joint. A related outcome of the increase in the elderly population will be an addition to the occurrences of obesity and osteoarthritis. Alongside developing an inclination for obtrusive surgeries, worldwide increment in the population has projected to drive the Viscosupplementation Market during the forecast period.

The Viscosupplementation Market is anticipated to witness a huge development over the forecast period owing to the growing frequency of osteoarthritis, wounds, gingivitis, and ulcers. Developing a base of the geriatric patients is a rendering driver of the Viscosupplementation industry. In addition, the increasing the global occurrence of osteoarthritis leads to demand for Viscosupplementation. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) 2015, over 30 million people in the U.S. suffered osteoarthritis and around 10% people over 55 years suffered knee pain.

On the basis of product type three injection dominated the market. It was narrowly followed by a single injection. The prolonged presence in market justifies its dominance. Owing to the existence of highly neglected medical needs in developing economies, in the Latin America, awareness about the uses of insignificantly intrusive methods, and expanding income, the viscosupplementation Market is projected to develop at a productive rate during the upcoming decade. A single injection is expected to be the fastest developing product type. This is attributed to decreased clinical visits, lower adverse impacts and related discomfort.

Key Findings from the study suggest Asia Pacific Viscosupplementation market has the largest share and is presumed to keep up its position amid the forecast years. This position is mainly due to the existence of a sizeable base of geriatric people, which is more vulnerable to ailments, for example, osteoarthritis and rheumatoid joint inflammation. Additionally, developing an interest in negligibly obtrusive techniques is a huge influence adding to the substantial market of Asia Pacific.

The leading players in the Viscosupplementation Market include Seikagaku Corporation, Lifecore Biomedical, LLC, Zimmer Holdings Inc, Bioventus, Ferring B.V., Sanofi, Anika Therapeutics, Inc., and LG Life Sciences Ltd.

