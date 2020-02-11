Viscose Staple Fiber Market to Perceive Substantial Growth During 2025

The use of viscose staple fiber is growing at a steady pace over the years. The effects of globalization has led to substantial trade of viscose spun yarns. India, Thailand, and Indonesia are the important exporters of viscose staple fiber. China, India, Western Europe, and Indonesia have the highest consumption of viscose staple fiber followed by countries such as Taiwan, the U.S., Japan, Turkey, Korea, and Thailand. Viscose staple fibers are fibers that are regenerated from cellulose fiber. The raw materials that are used include soluble solulose xanthates and natural solulose which are made through the process of alkalization, aging, and other process. Viscose staple fiber are also considered as hybrid nylon fiber which are used to produce different types of functional clothing and apparel. Such fibers help in the retention of moisture, and they do not easily shrink and are considered to be biodegradable. Rise in the demand for clothing and different kinds of apparel among consumers has resulted in the rise in demand for viscose staple fiber. The viscose process involved dissolves the pulp which is used with the solution of sodium hydroxide and in the existence of carbon disulfide. Viscose rayon fiber is the fiber that is commonly used in linings, dresses, shorts, shirts, jackets, coats, and others. It is also used in industrial yarns such as carpets and upholstery and also in the casting of cellophane.

The global viscose staple fiber market has been segmented on the basis of production process, type, and application. On the basis of type, the market has been segmented into high wet modulus fiber, ordinary fiber, and strong fiber. On the basis of production process, the market has been segmented into rayon grade caustic soda, pulp, sulfuric acid, and carbon disulfide. On the basis of application, the global viscose staple fiber market has been segmented into textile apparels, non-woven, and specialty. Non-woven and specialty are further segmented into healthcare, automotive and others. Healthcare sector dominated the global viscose staple fiber market.

The global viscose staple fiber market is mainly driven by the rising demand for apparels and clothing. Changing fashion trends and rise in shopping habits among the consumers is triggering the growth rate of the global viscose staple fiber market. However, competition from synthetic fibers is restraining the global viscose staple fiber. Rising use of cellulose fiber in healthcare applications are likely to generate opportunity to the global viscose staple fiber market during the forecast period.

In term of region, the global viscose staple fiber market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America which comprises the U.S. and Canada captured the largest market share in 2016. The market in the U.S. is expected to show the fastest growth in the North America region during the forecast period. However, presence of retaliatory tariff on viscose is restraining the global viscose staple fiber North America viscose staple fiber market. Asia Pacific which comprises China, India, Japan, and Australia is projected to show the fastest growth during the forecast period owing to the rising number of clothing manufacturers. Manufacturers in Asia Pacific are focused on satisfying the rising demand for apparel and clothing and are thus keen on applying cellulose fiber in their production process. Asia is the major exporter of fabrics and viscose yarns. China and Indonesia dominated the Asia Pacific viscose staple fiber market.

Key players in the viscose staple fiber market are highly fragmented and are focused on developing new products in order to satisfy rising demand of fashionable clothing among the population Some of the major players are Aditya Birla Chemicals, China Hi Tech Group Corporation, Glanzstoff Industries, Jilin Chemical Fiber Group Company Limited, Kelheim Fibers GmbH, Lenzing AG, Milan, Nanjing Chemical Fiber Company Limited, and Sateri Holdings Limited, among others.